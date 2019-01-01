QQQ
Range
19.63 - 22.79
Vol / Avg.
2.1M/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
20.45 - 92.83
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
20
P/E
-
EPS
-0.27
Shares
106.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Redfin is an Internet-based real estate broker that notably pays its agents a salary as opposed to the traditional model of splitting a percentage of total commission, allowing it to charge homesellers a smaller fee to list. It has also recently expanded into iBuying through Redfin Now.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.310-0.270 0.0400
REV598.760M643.057M44.297M

Redfin Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Redfin (RDFN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Redfin's (RDFN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Redfin (RDFN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) was reported by Stifel on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting RDFN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.08% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Redfin (RDFN)?

A

The stock price for Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) is $22.63 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Redfin (RDFN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Redfin.

Q

When is Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) reporting earnings?

A

Redfin’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Redfin (RDFN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Redfin.

Q

What sector and industry does Redfin (RDFN) operate in?

A

Redfin is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.