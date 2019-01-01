|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Redfin’s space includes: Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD), KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE), Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI), Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL).
The latest price target for Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) was reported by Stifel on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting RDFN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.08% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) is $22.63 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Redfin.
Redfin’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Redfin.
Redfin is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.