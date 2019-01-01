QQQ
Range
3.12 - 3.2
Vol / Avg.
219.1K/409.5K
Div / Yield
0.32/9.90%
52 Wk
3.2 - 3.81
Mkt Cap
369.4M
Payout Ratio
1621.45
Open
3.14
P/E
160
EPS
0
Shares
116M
Outstanding
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation. It invests the assets primarily in debt instruments. Its portfolio of investments comprises of different sector investments such as the automotive, chemicals, energy, food and beverages, insurance, and other sectors.

MFS Intermediate IT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MFS Intermediate IT (MIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MFS Intermediate IT (NYSE: MIN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MFS Intermediate IT's (MIN) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for MFS Intermediate IT (MIN) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for MFS Intermediate IT (MIN)?

A

The stock price for MFS Intermediate IT (NYSE: MIN) is $3.185 last updated Today at 4:01:27 PM.

Q

Does MFS Intermediate IT (MIN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is MFS Intermediate IT (NYSE:MIN) reporting earnings?

A

MFS Intermediate IT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MFS Intermediate IT (MIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MFS Intermediate IT.

Q

What sector and industry does MFS Intermediate IT (MIN) operate in?

A

MFS Intermediate IT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.