Range
6.57 - 6.92
Vol / Avg.
45K/82K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.8 - 8.3
Mkt Cap
130.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.91
P/E
58.42
EPS
0.02
Shares
19M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Quest Resource Holding Corporation is a provider of waste management solutions. The company's reuse, recycling, and proper disposal management programs are designed to enable regional and national customers to have a single point of contact for managing a variety of waste streams and recyclables. It also sells products such as antifreeze and windshield washer fluid as well as minor ancillary services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the provision of the services.

Quest Resource Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quest Resource Holding (QRHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ: QRHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quest Resource Holding's (QRHC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Quest Resource Holding (QRHC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ: QRHC) was reported by Craig-Hallum on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting QRHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 90.06% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Quest Resource Holding (QRHC)?

A

The stock price for Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ: QRHC) is $6.84 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quest Resource Holding (QRHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quest Resource Holding.

Q

When is Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) reporting earnings?

A

Quest Resource Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Quest Resource Holding (QRHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quest Resource Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Quest Resource Holding (QRHC) operate in?

A

Quest Resource Holding is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.