QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
92.31 - 94.86
Vol / Avg.
7.4M/6.7M
Div / Yield
0.32/0.34%
52 Wk
88.05 - 116.17
Mkt Cap
101.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
93.79
P/E
-
EPS
-3.55
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:51AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 6:10AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:46AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 2:23PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:15AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:55AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 10:02AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 1:15PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 3:32PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 8:49AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 6:41AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 6:50AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 2:56PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
GE was formed through the combination of two companies in 1892, including one with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison. Today, GE is a global leader in air travel, precision health, and in the energy transition. The company is known for its differentiated technology and its massive industrial installed base of equipment sprawled throughout the world. That installed base most notably includes aerospace engines, gas and steam turbines, onshore and offshore wind turbines, as well as medical diagnostic and mobile equipment. GE earns most of its profits on the service revenue of that equipment, which is generally higher-margin. The company is led by former Danaher alum Larry Culp who is leading a multi-year turnaround of the storied conglomerate based on Lean principles.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8700.920 0.0500
REV21.480B20.303B-1.177B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

General Electric Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy General Electric (GE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are General Electric's (GE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for General Electric (GE) stock?

A

The latest price target for General Electric (NYSE: GE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 120.00 expecting GE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.52% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for General Electric (GE)?

A

The stock price for General Electric (NYSE: GE) is $92.65 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does General Electric (GE) pay a dividend?

A

The next General Electric (GE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-07.

Q

When is General Electric (NYSE:GE) reporting earnings?

A

General Electric’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is General Electric (GE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for General Electric.

Q

What sector and industry does General Electric (GE) operate in?

A

General Electric is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the NYSE.