Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.78 - 31.86
Mkt Cap
770.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
97.5M
Outstanding
ThredUp Inc is an online resale platform for women and kids apparel, shoes, and accessories. It generates revenue from items that are sold to buyers through the website, mobile app, and RaaS partners.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

ThredUp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ThredUp (TDUP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ: TDUP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ThredUp's (TDUP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ThredUp.

Q

What is the target price for ThredUp (TDUP) stock?

A

The latest price target for ThredUp (NASDAQ: TDUP) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting TDUP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 153.16% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ThredUp (TDUP)?

A

The stock price for ThredUp (NASDAQ: TDUP) is $7.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ThredUp (TDUP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ThredUp.

Q

When is ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) reporting earnings?

A

ThredUp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is ThredUp (TDUP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ThredUp.

Q

What sector and industry does ThredUp (TDUP) operate in?

A

ThredUp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.