Range
4.12 - 4.35
Vol / Avg.
211.8K/622.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.22 - 15.99
Mkt Cap
484.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.17
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
112.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
MiMedx Group Inc develops and markets regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants made from the human amniotic membrane, birth tissues, and human skin & bone. Its products are primarily targeted towards the wound-care, burn, surgical, sports medicine, and orthopedics markets. MiMedx's key products are allografts processed from amniotic tissue, which include EpiFix for external use and AmnioFix for internal use. AmnioCord, AmnioFill, EpiBurn, and EpiCord are some of its other products. Also, MiMedx sells allografts for ophthalmic surgery and dental applications through licenses to third parties.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.030

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV63.690M

MiMedx Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MiMedx Group (MDXG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ: MDXG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MiMedx Group's (MDXG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MiMedx Group (MDXG) stock?

A

The latest price target for MiMedx Group (NASDAQ: MDXG) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.50 expecting MDXG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 96.76% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MiMedx Group (MDXG)?

A

The stock price for MiMedx Group (NASDAQ: MDXG) is $4.32 last updated Today at 3:32:02 PM.

Q

Does MiMedx Group (MDXG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MiMedx Group.

Q

When is MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) reporting earnings?

A

MiMedx Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is MiMedx Group (MDXG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MiMedx Group.

Q

What sector and industry does MiMedx Group (MDXG) operate in?

A

MiMedx Group is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.