MiMedx Group Inc develops and markets regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants made from the human amniotic membrane, birth tissues, and human skin & bone. Its products are primarily targeted towards the wound-care, burn, surgical, sports medicine, and orthopedics markets. MiMedx's key products are allografts processed from amniotic tissue, which include EpiFix for external use and AmnioFix for internal use. AmnioCord, AmnioFill, EpiBurn, and EpiCord are some of its other products. Also, MiMedx sells allografts for ophthalmic surgery and dental applications through licenses to third parties.