QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.7 - 0.78
Vol / Avg.
542.7K/2.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.65 - 8.45
Mkt Cap
49.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.73
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
70.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 4:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 8:02AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Future FinTech Group Inc is engaged in financial technology business. The company engages in the operation of a blockchain based online shared shopping mall platform and also operates an incubator for application projects using blockchain technology. Future FinTech and its subsidiaries are developing blockchain technology for a variety of B2B and B2C real-life applications.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Future FinTech Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Future FinTech Group (FTFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ: FTFT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Future FinTech Group's (FTFT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Future FinTech Group (FTFT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Future FinTech Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Future FinTech Group (FTFT)?

A

The stock price for Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ: FTFT) is $0.7011 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Future FinTech Group (FTFT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Future FinTech Group.

Q

When is Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) reporting earnings?

A

Future FinTech Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Future FinTech Group (FTFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Future FinTech Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Future FinTech Group (FTFT) operate in?

A

Future FinTech Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.