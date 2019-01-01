QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
SS&C Technologies provides software products and software-enabled services to a variety of customers primarily in financial services but also healthcare firms. SS&C GlobeOp provides fund administration services to alternative and traditional asset managers. In addition, SS&C provides portfolio accounting, portfolio management, trading, banking/lending, and other software to asset managers, banks, and financial advisors. SS&C's purchase of Intralinks makes it a leading player in Virtual Data Room solutions. With its purchase of DST Systems, SS&C gained a foothold in the healthcare industry with pharmacy health management solutions and medical claim administration services.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2301.280 0.0500
REV1.260B1.296B36.000M

SS&C Technologies Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SS&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ: SSNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SS&C Technologies Hldgs's (SSNC) competitors?

A

Other companies in SS&C Technologies Hldgs’s space includes: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

Q

What is the target price for SS&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) stock?

A

The latest price target for SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ: SSNC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 82.00 expecting SSNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.68% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SS&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC)?

A

The stock price for SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ: SSNC) is $74.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SS&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) pay a dividend?

A

The next SS&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) reporting earnings?

A

SS&C Technologies Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is SS&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SS&C Technologies Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does SS&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) operate in?

A

SS&C Technologies Hldgs is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.