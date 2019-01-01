QQQ
Range
15.95 - 17.01
Vol / Avg.
154.8K/135.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.36 - 27.95
Mkt Cap
480.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.95
P/E
11.7
EPS
0.82
Shares
28.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Oportun Financial Corp is engaged in providing financial services to people who either do not have a credit score or who may have a limited credit history. The company offers Personal Loans and Auto Loans to its customers. Its product offerings include the small-dollar, unsecured installment loans and other products and services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7200.820 0.1000
REV184.430M194.100M9.670M

Oportun Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oportun Financial (OPRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ: OPRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oportun Financial's (OPRT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Oportun Financial (OPRT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Oportun Financial (NASDAQ: OPRT) was reported by JP Morgan on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting OPRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.01% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Oportun Financial (OPRT)?

A

The stock price for Oportun Financial (NASDAQ: OPRT) is $16.91 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Oportun Financial (OPRT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oportun Financial.

Q

When is Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) reporting earnings?

A

Oportun Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Oportun Financial (OPRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oportun Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Oportun Financial (OPRT) operate in?

A

Oportun Financial is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.