Range
1.25 - 1.54
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/1.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.35 - 9.7
Mkt Cap
135.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.29
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
87.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
PAVmed Inc is a medical device company engaged in advancing a pipeline of medical technologies from concept to commercialization using a business model focused on capital and time efficiency. Its product includes EsoCheck; CarpX; EsoGuard; PortIO; DisappEAR and others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PAVmed Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PAVmed (PAVM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ: PAVM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PAVmed's (PAVM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PAVmed (PAVM) stock?

A

The latest price target for PAVmed (NASDAQ: PAVM) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on March 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting PAVM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 419.48% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PAVmed (PAVM)?

A

The stock price for PAVmed (NASDAQ: PAVM) is $1.54 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does PAVmed (PAVM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PAVmed.

Q

When is PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) reporting earnings?

A

PAVmed’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is PAVmed (PAVM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PAVmed.

Q

What sector and industry does PAVmed (PAVM) operate in?

A

PAVmed is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.