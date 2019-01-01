QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/27.3K
Div / Yield
1.2/8.98%
52 Wk
12.89 - 17.47
Mkt Cap
125.6M
Payout Ratio
29.34
Open
-
P/E
3.27
Shares
9.4M
Outstanding
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund invests in global equities, convertible securities, and high yield securities.

Analyst Ratings

Calamos Global Total Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Calamos Global Total (CGO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Calamos Global Total (NASDAQ: CGO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Calamos Global Total's (CGO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Calamos Global Total.

Q

What is the target price for Calamos Global Total (CGO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Calamos Global Total

Q

Current Stock Price for Calamos Global Total (CGO)?

A

The stock price for Calamos Global Total (NASDAQ: CGO) is $13.37 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Calamos Global Total (CGO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Calamos Global Total (NASDAQ:CGO) reporting earnings?

A

Calamos Global Total does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Calamos Global Total (CGO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Calamos Global Total.

Q

What sector and industry does Calamos Global Total (CGO) operate in?

A

Calamos Global Total is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.