|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.420
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23
|REV
|2.800B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bausch Health Companies.
The latest price target for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) was reported by RBC Capital on November 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting BHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 69.42% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) is $23.61 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Bausch Health Companies.
Bausch Health Companies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bausch Health Companies.
Bausch Health Companies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.