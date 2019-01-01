QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.3 - 34.8
Mkt Cap
8.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.52
Shares
359.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 7:00AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 12:09PM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 1:35PM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 9:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 7:50AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 9:15AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 1:31PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 2:03PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 12:31PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 12:08PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 2:07PM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 7:00AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 7:59AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 12:22PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:11AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 6:10PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 9:28AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 10:25AM
load more
Formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health is a global specialty pharmaceutical, consumer health, and medical device company with a focus on branded products for the dermatology, gastrointestinal, and ophthalmology markets. The company reports revenue in four segments: Bausch+Lomb and international (55% of revenue), Salix Pharmaceuticals (25%), ortho dermatology (6%), and diversified products (14%), and approximately 13% of revenue is attributable to non-U.S. markets. Bausch is the market leader in consumer visioncare in India and China and the fourth- largest visioncare company by sales in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.420

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV2.800B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bausch Health Companies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bausch Health Companies (BHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bausch Health Companies's (BHC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bausch Health Companies.

Q

What is the target price for Bausch Health Companies (BHC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) was reported by RBC Capital on November 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting BHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 69.42% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bausch Health Companies (BHC)?

A

The stock price for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) is $23.61 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bausch Health Companies (BHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bausch Health Companies.

Q

When is Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) reporting earnings?

A

Bausch Health Companies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Bausch Health Companies (BHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bausch Health Companies.

Q

What sector and industry does Bausch Health Companies (BHC) operate in?

A

Bausch Health Companies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.