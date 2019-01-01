Formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health is a global specialty pharmaceutical, consumer health, and medical device company with a focus on branded products for the dermatology, gastrointestinal, and ophthalmology markets. The company reports revenue in four segments: Bausch+Lomb and international (55% of revenue), Salix Pharmaceuticals (25%), ortho dermatology (6%), and diversified products (14%), and approximately 13% of revenue is attributable to non-U.S. markets. Bausch is the market leader in consumer visioncare in India and China and the fourth- largest visioncare company by sales in the United States.