Range
87.95 - 90.48
Vol / Avg.
374.5K/238.2K
Div / Yield
0.96/1.09%
52 Wk
83.49 - 127.61
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
42.11
Open
89.97
P/E
46.48
EPS
0.39
Shares
52.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Exponent Inc provides engineering and scientific consulting services on a project-by-project basis. The company's consultant team is composed of scientists, physicians, engineers, as well as business and regulatory consultants. The company currently operates through two segments. The engineering and other scientific segments, which accounts for the majority of revenue, provides servicing encompassing biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, etc. The environmental and health segment covers chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences and others. The company generates almost all of its revenues from America.

Exponent Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Exponent (EXPO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Exponent's (EXPO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Exponent (EXPO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) was reported by Truist Securities on August 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 118.00 expecting EXPO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.85% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Exponent (EXPO)?

A

The stock price for Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) is $88.16 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Exponent (EXPO) pay a dividend?

A

The next Exponent (EXPO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) reporting earnings?

A

Exponent’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Exponent (EXPO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exponent.

Q

What sector and industry does Exponent (EXPO) operate in?

A

Exponent is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.