|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.350
|0.380
|0.0300
|REV
|110.170M
|113.506M
|3.336M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Exponent’s space includes: CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP), CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI), Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J), IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC).
The latest price target for Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) was reported by Truist Securities on August 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 118.00 expecting EXPO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.85% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) is $88.16 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
The next Exponent (EXPO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.
Exponent’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Exponent.
Exponent is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.