QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
25.12 - 85.49
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.12
Shares
97.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 3:19PM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 3:01PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 1:28PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 9:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 5:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 9:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 8:40AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
TaskUs Inc is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies. It serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.330

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV216.010M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TaskUs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TaskUs (TASK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ: TASK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TaskUs's (TASK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TaskUs (TASK) stock?

A

The latest price target for TaskUs (NASDAQ: TASK) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 77.00 expecting TASK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 167.18% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TaskUs (TASK)?

A

The stock price for TaskUs (NASDAQ: TASK) is $28.82 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TaskUs (TASK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TaskUs.

Q

When is TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) reporting earnings?

A

TaskUs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is TaskUs (TASK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TaskUs.

Q

What sector and industry does TaskUs (TASK) operate in?

A

TaskUs is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.