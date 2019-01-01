QQQ
Range
13.1 - 14.02
Vol / Avg.
219K/219.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.82 - 45.56
Mkt Cap
626.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.02
P/E
-
EPS
-0.43
Shares
46.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company involved in developing a portfolio of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It has developed a protein degradation platform, called QuEEN, that enables to rapidly identify protein targets and molecular glue degrader, or MGD, product candidates.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GLUE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Monte Rosa Therapeutics's (GLUE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GLUE) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting GLUE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.95% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE)?

A

The stock price for Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GLUE) is $13.48 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Q

When is Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) reporting earnings?

A

Monte Rosa Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) operate in?

A

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.