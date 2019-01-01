QQQ
Range
5.42 - 5.89
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.62 - 22.91
Mkt Cap
878.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.7
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
160.3M
Outstanding
ATAI Life Sciences NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. Its product candidates include COMP360/Psilocybin therapy, PCN-101/R-ketamine, RL-007/Compound, DMX-1002/Ibogaine, GRX-917/Deuterated etifoxine, VLS-01/DMT, EMP-01/MDMA derivative, RLS-01/Salvinorin A, KUR-101/Deuterated Mitragynine, and DMX-1001/Noribogaine.

ATAI Life Sciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ATAI Life Sciences (ATAI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ATAI Life Sciences's (ATAI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ATAI Life Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for ATAI Life Sciences (ATAI) stock?

A

The latest price target for ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) was reported by Maxim Group on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting ATAI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 356.20% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ATAI Life Sciences (ATAI)?

A

The stock price for ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) is $5.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ATAI Life Sciences (ATAI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ATAI Life Sciences.

Q

When is ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) reporting earnings?

A

ATAI Life Sciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is ATAI Life Sciences (ATAI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ATAI Life Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does ATAI Life Sciences (ATAI) operate in?

A

ATAI Life Sciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.