Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The product range includes precision robotic solutions, gas delivery systems, a variety of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that include wafer cleaning subsystems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules. Its customer base includes firms in semiconductor capital equipment industry, medical, energy, industrial, flat panel and research equipment industries. Its principal markets are North America, Asia, and Europe. Its largest end market by revenue is the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2001.220 0.0200
REV606.360M615.136M8.776M

Ultra Clean Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ultra Clean Holdings's (UCTT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) was reported by Needham on April 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 66.00 expecting UCTT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.35% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT)?

A

The stock price for Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) is $46.04 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ultra Clean Holdings.

Q

When is Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) reporting earnings?

A

Ultra Clean Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ultra Clean Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) operate in?

A

Ultra Clean Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.