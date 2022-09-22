Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 1076 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT.
- The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI.
- TOP Ships TOPS was the biggest loser, trading down 25.64% to reach its 52-week low.
On Thursday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:
- Microsoft MSFT shares made a new 52-week low of $237.57 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
- Alphabet GOOG stock drifted up 0.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $99.41.
- Alphabet GOOGL shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $98.81.
- Visa V stock hit a yearly low of $184.68. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.
- NVIDIA NVDA stock set a new 52-week low of $125.21 on Thursday, moving down 5.23%.
- Mastercard MA shares were down 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $298.06.
- Verizon Communications VZ shares set a new 52-week low of $39.26. The stock traded down 0.83%.
- Novartis NVS shares were down 1.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $76.26.
- Nike NKE stock hit $98.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.3%.
- Comcast CMCSA shares fell to $32.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.69%.
- Adobe ADBE shares hit a yearly low of $280.06. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.
- AT&T T shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.14.
- Intel INTC stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.05. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.
- Advanced Micro Devices AMD shares set a new 52-week low of $70.61. The stock traded down 4.88%.
- Medtronic MDT shares hit a yearly low of $83.21. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.
- SAP SAP stock hit a yearly low of $80.97. The stock was down 1.36% for the day.
- Sony Group SONY stock set a new 52-week low of $69.04 on Thursday, moving down 0.87%.
- ServiceNow NOW shares set a new 52-week low of $387.22. The stock traded down 2.91%.
- Infosys INFY shares made a new 52-week low of $16.70 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.67% for the day.
- Zoetis ZTS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $149.51 and moving down 1.02%.
- CME Group CME shares reached a new 52-week low of $181.29 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.15%.
- U.S. Bancorp USB shares were down 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $43.16.
- 3M MMM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $113.43 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%.
- Blackstone BX stock hit $84.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.9%.
- Bank of Nova Scotia BNS shares were down 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $51.82.
- Micron Technology MU stock hit a yearly low of $49.34. The stock was down 0.58% for the day.
- Charter Communications CHTR shares were down 4.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $336.15.
- Sherwin-Williams SHW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $208.04 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.38%.
- Edwards Lifesciences EW shares moved down 1.43% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $83.77, drifting down 1.43%.
- Fidelity National Info FIS stock set a new 52-week low of $79.04 on Thursday, moving down 1.68%.
- RELX RELX stock hit a yearly low of $24.37. The stock was down 1.79% for the day.
- Emerson Electric EMR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $75.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.65%.
- National Grid NGG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $58.52. Shares traded down 0.19%.
- BCE BCE stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $45.70. Shares traded up 0.03%.
- FedEx FDX shares fell to $151.83 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.46%.
- Realty Income O stock hit a yearly low of $62.23. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
- Shopify SHOP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.04 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.17%.
- IQVIA Hldgs IQV shares hit a yearly low of $191.45. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.
- Block SQ shares set a new 52-week low of $55.51. The stock traded down 5.96%.
- Dow DOW stock hit a new 52-week low of $44.95. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.
- Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $59.63. Shares traded down 0.6%.
- Digital Realty Trust DLR stock hit a new 52-week low of $106.43. The stock was down 1.6% on the session.
- Simon Property Group SPG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $92.68 and moving down 2.57%.
- Alcon ALC shares set a new yearly low of $61.60 this morning. The stock was down 3.67% on the session.
- TELUS TU shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.07 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.14%.
- Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $11.88. Shares traded down 1.92%.
- Dell Technologies DELL shares were down 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.34.
- Wipro WIT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.81. Shares traded down 1.93%.
- HP HPQ shares moved down 0.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.87, drifting down 0.23%.
- Tyson Foods TSN stock set a new 52-week low of $70.76 on Thursday, moving down 0.38%.
- Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF shares set a new 52-week low of $96.73. The stock traded down 2.07%.
- LyondellBasell Industries LYB shares set a new 52-week low of $75.53. The stock traded up 0.12%.
- Sun Life Finl SLF shares hit a yearly low of $41.77. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.
- Zoom Video Comms ZM shares fell to $74.33 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.59%.
- DoorDash DASH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $55.45. Shares traded down 2.43%.
- eBay EBAY stock hit a yearly low of $38.11. The stock was down 1.85% for the day.
- McCormick & Co MKC shares moved up 0.01% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $76.86, drifting up 0.01%.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC stock hit a yearly low of $6.21. The stock was down 1.82% for the day.
- Rogers Communications RCI shares moved down 0.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $40.63, drifting down 0.51%.
- Southwest Airlines LUV shares fell to $33.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.99%.
- Laboratory Corp LH shares hit a yearly low of $210.40. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.
- Northern Trust NTRS shares were down 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $89.39.
- Church & Dwight Co CHD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $74.17 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
- Mid-America Apartment MAA shares hit a yearly low of $155.38. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
- Live Nation Entertainment LYV stock set a new 52-week low of $77.72 on Thursday, moving down 4.57%.
- Ventas VTR stock hit a yearly low of $44.32. The stock was down 2.25% for the day.
- Steris STE shares set a new 52-week low of $175.68. The stock traded down 0.29%.
- Align Tech ALGN shares reached a new 52-week low of $216.98 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.88%.
- Waters WAT stock hit $275.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.38%.
- Ball BALL shares fell to $52.12 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.73%.
- Garmin GRMN shares made a new 52-week low of $82.85 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.69% for the day.
- PerkinElmer PKI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $124.25. Shares traded down 0.7%.
- Hologic HOLX shares set a new yearly low of $62.32 this morning. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.
- Icon ICLR shares reached a new 52-week low of $191.03 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.45%.
- Paramount Global PARAA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.43 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.89%.
- Magna International MGA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $52.29 and moving down 1.45%.
- Cincinnati Financial CINF stock hit a yearly low of $92.89. The stock was down 1.45% for the day.
- Ryanair Holdings RYAAY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $64.67 and moving down 0.99%.
- VF VFC stock hit $36.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.29%.
- Quest Diagnostics DGX stock set a new 52-week low of $120.40 on Thursday, moving up 0.2%.
- Fleetcor Technologies FLT stock set a new 52-week low of $189.38 on Thursday, moving down 3.44%.
- Zebra Technologies ZBRA stock set a new 52-week low of $273.57 on Thursday, moving down 3.88%.
- Avantor AVTR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $20.87. Shares traded down 1.67%.
- MongoDB MDB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $200.31 and moving down 3.93%.
- Match Group MTCH stock hit a yearly low of $48.46. The stock was down 1.93% for the day.
- Paramount Global PARA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $20.88 and moving down 0.82%.
- Splunk SPLK shares fell to $83.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.19%.
- Cooper Companies COO shares hit a yearly low of $271.69. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
- Akamai Technologies AKAM shares moved down 1.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $82.14, drifting down 1.57%.
- SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $50.93. Shares traded down 1.5%.
- Camden Prop Trust CPT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $120.92 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.72%.
- Liberty Broadband LBRDK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $83.14 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.21%.
- CarMax KMX shares fell to $79.74 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.26%.
- Pool POOL stock hit a new 52-week low of $315.18. The stock was down 2.2% on the session.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $421.03. Shares traded down 2.03%.
- Credit Suisse Group CS shares set a new yearly low of $4.75 this morning. The stock was down 4.3% on the session.
- Equity Lifestyle Props ELS shares reached a new 52-week low of $66.28 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.13%.
- Teradyne TER stock set a new 52-week low of $78.82 on Thursday, moving down 2.35%.
- International Paper IP shares hit a yearly low of $33.66. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.
- Stanley Black & Decker SWK stock hit a new 52-week low of $81.35. The stock was down 2.22% on the session.
- XPeng XPEV stock drifted down 0.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.40.
- Bio-Techne TECH shares reached a new 52-week low of $292.17 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.08%.
- Generac Hldgs GNRC stock hit $173.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.82%.
- Packaging Corp of America PKG stock drifted down 1.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $116.30.
- Viatris VTRS stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.81. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
- DocuSign DOCU shares fell to $52.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.35%.
- Western Digital WDC stock drifted down 2.72% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.70.
- Celanese CE stock hit a new 52-week low of $94.73. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.
- Signature Bank SBNY shares set a new yearly low of $161.22 this morning. The stock was down 3.83% on the session.
- Carlyle Group CG shares made a new 52-week low of $28.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.06% for the day.
- Hasbro HAS shares reached a new 52-week low of $72.80 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.97%.
- Smith & Nephew SNN shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.05 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.04%.
- Teleflex TFX shares set a new yearly low of $209.44 this morning. The stock was down 1.84% on the session.
- Charles River CRL shares reached a new 52-week low of $185.31 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.39%.
- Henry Schein HSIC shares set a new 52-week low of $68.00. The stock traded down 1.38%.
- Eastman Chemical EMN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $75.04 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.67%.
- Morningstar MORN stock drifted down 1.94% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $215.02.
- Okta OKTA shares made a new 52-week low of $55.22 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.
- Fresenius Medical Care FMS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $14.87. Shares traded down 2.43%.
- Liberty Global LBTYK shares made a new 52-week low of $17.94 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
- MarketAxess Holdings MKTX shares moved down 1.87% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $229.20, drifting down 1.87%.
- Algonquin Power AQN shares set a new 52-week low of $12.57. The stock traded down 0.78%.
- Healthcare Realty Trust HR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $22.24 and moving down 1.56%.
- Lumen Technologies LUMN shares fell to $8.18 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.19%.
- Juniper Networks JNPR stock hit a yearly low of $26.07. The stock was down 0.93% for the day.
- WestRock WRK shares made a new 52-week low of $32.89 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.
- Liberty Global LBTYA shares hit a yearly low of $16.96. The stock was down 0.03% on the session.
- DISH Network DISH shares made a new 52-week low of $15.40 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.47% for the day.
- A.O. Smith AOS shares were down 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $50.25.
- Medical Properties Trust MPW shares made a new 52-week low of $12.67 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.73% for the day.
- Whirlpool WHR shares fell to $140.74 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.07%.
- AppLovin APP shares moved down 4.78% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.02, drifting down 4.78%.
- Lufax Holding LU shares set a new 52-week low of $3.25. The stock traded down 1.51%.
- Bruker BRKR shares hit a yearly low of $49.90. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.
- Cleveland-Cliffs CLF shares fell to $14.14 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.35%.
- Open Text OTEX stock set a new 52-week low of $27.34 on Thursday, moving down 1.65%.
- Fortune Brands Home FBHS shares fell to $56.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.87%.
- Alcoa AA stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.63. The stock was down 4.21% on the session.
- Universal Health Services UHS shares reached a new 52-week low of $92.18 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.06%.
- Pentair PNR shares hit a yearly low of $40.73. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.
- Organon OGN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $26.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.75%.
- Sealed Air SEE shares moved down 1.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $45.86, drifting down 1.21%.
- Dentsply Sirona XRAY stock drifted down 3.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $29.61.
- Lithia Motors LAD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $223.94 and moving up 0.45%.
- Newell Brands NWL shares set a new yearly low of $14.88 this morning. The stock was down 1.84% on the session.
- Qualtrics International XM shares moved down 3.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.37, drifting down 3.83%.
- Mohawk Industries MHK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $93.96 and moving down 1.05%.
- Gentex GNTX shares hit a yearly low of $25.03. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.
- Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB shares set a new 52-week low of $13.16. The stock traded down 3.58%.
- MKS Instruments MKSI stock hit a new 52-week low of $84.43. The stock was down 3.18% on the session.
- Five9 FIVN shares reached a new 52-week low of $76.58 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.51%.
- XPO Logistics XPO shares reached a new 52-week low of $44.80 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.22%.
- Woodward WWD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $85.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.38%.
- Guidewire Software GWRE stock set a new 52-week low of $60.16 on Thursday, moving down 0.89%.
- QuidelOrtho QDEL shares were down 1.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $73.39.
- Syneos Health SYNH stock hit $48.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.25%.
- IAC IAC stock hit a yearly low of $55.21. The stock was down 4.38% for the day.
- Huntsman HUN stock set a new 52-week low of $24.32 on Thursday, moving up 0.04%.
- First American Financial FAF shares set a new yearly low of $47.41 this morning. The stock was down 3.89% on the session.
- Oshkosh OSK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $73.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.93%.
- Lumentum Holdings LITE stock set a new 52-week low of $71.28 on Thursday, moving down 1.72%.
- SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE shares made a new 52-week low of $105.95 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.83% for the day.
- Vornado Realty VNO stock hit $24.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.03%.
- Owl Rock Capital ORCC stock drifted down 2.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.84.
- Rayonier RYN shares made a new 52-week low of $31.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.72% for the day.
- Endava DAVA stock set a new 52-week low of $75.16 on Thursday, moving down 3.27%.
- Wayfair W shares fell to $38.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.77%.
- Hawaiian Electric Indus HE shares moved down 0.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.45, drifting down 0.48%.
- Premier PINC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $33.81. Shares traded down 1.3%.
- National Storage NSA shares made a new 52-week low of $43.69 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.91% for the day.
- Euronet Worldwide EEFT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $80.45 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.22%.
- Tenable Holdings TENB shares were down 4.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $35.32.
- Independence Realty Trust IRT shares were down 1.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.70.
- Omnicell OMCL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $87.71. Shares traded down 2.8%.
- OneMain Holdings OMF shares moved down 4.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.15, drifting down 4.4%.
- Cousins Props CUZ shares set a new 52-week low of $24.91. The stock traded down 2.5%.
- Integra Lifesciences IART shares moved down 0.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $43.18, drifting down 0.96%.
- ICU Medical ICUI shares reached a new 52-week low of $149.87 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.64%.
- Altair Engineering ALTR stock drifted down 2.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $45.07.
- Under Armour UAA shares set a new yearly low of $7.83 this morning. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.
- Physicians Realty Trust DOC stock drifted down 0.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.65.
- ManpowerGroup MAN shares set a new 52-week low of $67.61. The stock traded down 1.25%.
- LG Display Co LPL stock hit $4.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.71%.
- Azenta AZTA shares moved down 3.71% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $45.97, drifting down 3.71%.
- Bright Horizons Family BFAM stock set a new 52-week low of $58.67 on Thursday, moving down 3.94%.
- Flowserve FLS shares moved down 0.73% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.91, drifting down 0.73%.
- PotlatchDeltic PCH shares set a new 52-week low of $41.35. The stock traded down 0.54%.
- PVH PVH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $50.90. Shares traded down 2.36%.
- 10x Genomics TXG stock hit $28.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.51%.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NEA stock hit a yearly low of $11.07. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.
- Petco Health and Wellness WOOF shares set a new yearly low of $12.26 this morning. The stock was down 6.41% on the session.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM stock hit a yearly low of $26.90. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.
- ALLETE ALE stock hit a new 52-week low of $56.44. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
- Intl Game Tech IGT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $15.90 and moving down 3.95%.
- Avient AVNT shares hit a yearly low of $34.89. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.
- Ardagh Metal Packaging AMBP stock hit $5.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.58%.
- Evotec EVO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.89. Shares traded down 2.94%.
- Under Armour UA stock hit a yearly low of $6.88. The stock was down 2.33% for the day.
- Atkore ATKR stock hit a yearly low of $74.90. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
- Broadstone Net Lease BNL stock set a new 52-week low of $17.90 on Thursday, moving down 2.24%.
- Sensient Technologies SXT shares set a new yearly low of $72.28 this morning. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.
- Travel+Leisure TNL shares were down 5.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.49.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE shares made a new 52-week low of $42.95 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.19% for the day.
- EPR Props EPR shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.00 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.85%.
- NorthWestern NWE stock hit a new 52-week low of $52.70. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
- Galapagos GLPG shares fell to $45.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.62%.
- Highwoods Props HIW shares set a new 52-week low of $28.16. The stock traded down 1.96%.
- NCR NCR stock hit a yearly low of $21.34. The stock was down 2.14% for the day.
- Cushman & Wakefield CWK shares set a new 52-week low of $12.47. The stock traded down 3.25%.
- Park Hotels & Resorts PK shares were down 4.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.39.
- John Bean Tech JBT shares fell to $87.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.37%.
- Hanesbrands HBI shares moved down 1.05% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.95, drifting down 1.05%.
- YETI Holdings YETI shares set a new yearly low of $31.96 this morning. The stock was down 4.64% on the session.
- Rapid7 RPD shares fell to $46.93 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.22%.
- Pegasystems PEGA stock drifted down 3.02% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $32.83.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal NAD stock hit a yearly low of $11.41. The stock was down 1.12% for the day.
- LivaNova LIVN shares made a new 52-week low of $49.29 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.36% for the day.
- Helen Of Troy HELE shares fell to $107.78 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.65%.
- Envestnet ENV stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $47.35. Shares traded down 3.05%.
- Conmed CNMD stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $83.97. Shares traded down 2.28%.
- Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.04 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.07%.
- Mercury Sys MRCY stock set a new 52-week low of $43.70 on Thursday, moving down 1.66%.
- SITE Centers SITC stock hit a yearly low of $11.66. The stock was down 3.1% for the day.
- Leslies LESL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $13.27. Shares traded down 1.62%.
- Blackbaud BLKB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $44.00 and moving up 1.69%.
- ACI Worldwide ACIW stock set a new 52-week low of $20.84 on Thursday, moving down 2.47%.
- Moelis & Co MC stock hit a new 52-week low of $36.95. The stock was down 2.32% on the session.
- JetBlue Airways JBLU shares moved down 5.43% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.22, drifting down 5.43%.
- Ambarella AMBA shares hit a yearly low of $59.78. The stock was down 6.3% on the session.
- Verint Systems VRNT shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.59 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.98%.
- Methanex MEOH shares fell to $31.29 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.19%.
- ESAB ESAB shares set a new yearly low of $35.72 this morning. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.
- Perficient PRFT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $60.99 and moving down 2.63%.
- Sotera Health SHC shares set a new yearly low of $7.11 this morning. The stock was up 1.91% on the session.
- GoodRx Holdings GDRX shares were down 2.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.23.
- Hayward Holdings HAYW shares fell to $9.67 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.41%.
- Evertec EVTC stock hit a yearly low of $31.52. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
- Pebblebrook Hotel PEB shares set a new 52-week low of $15.73. The stock traded down 3.55%.
- Certara CERT stock hit a yearly low of $12.92. The stock was down 1.44% for the day.
- FormFactor FORM stock set a new 52-week low of $25.83 on Thursday, moving down 2.86%.
- Safehold SAFE shares were down 3.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.61.
- St. Joe JOE shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.87 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.73%.
- Opendoor Technologies OPEN stock drifted down 5.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.03.
- Arconic ARNC stock set a new 52-week low of $18.46 on Thursday, moving down 3.23%.
- Uniti Group UNIT shares made a new 52-week low of $7.97 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.26% for the day.
- Super Group (SGHC) SGHC shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.84 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.02%.
- Upwork UPWK shares made a new 52-week low of $14.20 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.91% for the day.
- Pricesmart PSMT stock hit a new 52-week low of $60.08. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.
- Novavax NVAX stock hit a yearly low of $23.01. The stock was down 8.66% for the day.
- Sonos SONO shares fell to $14.22 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.86%.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB stock set a new 52-week low of $44.88 on Thursday, moving down 1.47%.
- Retail Opportunity ROIC shares fell to $14.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.51%.
- United Breweries Co CCU stock set a new 52-week low of $9.81 on Thursday, moving down 0.9%.
- AMC Entertainment APE shares fell to $3.41 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.72%.
- Tronox Holdings TROX stock hit a yearly low of $11.67. The stock was down 1.1% for the day.
- Macerich MAC stock hit $8.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.3%.
- Nikola NKLA shares made a new 52-week low of $4.05 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.28% for the day.
- CarGurus CARG shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.83 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.97%.
- Upstart Hldgs UPST shares set a new yearly low of $21.38 this morning. The stock was down 5.86% on the session.
- Minerals Technologies MTX shares were down 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $53.29.
- SiTime SITM shares moved down 2.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $81.07, drifting down 2.02%.
- Kennametal KMT stock set a new 52-week low of $21.16 on Thursday, moving down 2.48%.
- Oatly Group OTLY shares were up 2.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.65.
- Tilray TLRY shares made a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.69% for the day.
- eXp World Holdings EXPI stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.94. The stock was down 3.83% on the session.
- Bread Financial Holdings BFH shares hit a yearly low of $33.52. The stock was down 3.58% on the session.
- Washington REIT WRE shares hit a yearly low of $18.98. The stock was down 2.98% on the session.
- COHEN & STEERS QUALITY RQI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.28. Shares traded down 2.15%.
- Duckhorn Portfolio NAPA stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.05. The stock was down 2.68% on the session.
- Diversey Hldgs DSEY shares fell to $4.90 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.3%.
- MillerKnoll MLKN shares set a new yearly low of $21.06 this morning. The stock was down 4.07% on the session.
- BlackRock Enhanced Equity BDJ stock hit a yearly low of $8.59. The stock was down 1.61% for the day.
- Chimera Investment CIM shares were down 8.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.71.
- American Assets Trust AAT shares hit a yearly low of $26.02. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
- Constellium CSTM shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.72 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.27%.
- Hain Celestial Group HAIN shares set a new yearly low of $17.13 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
- MINISO Group Holding MNSO stock hit $4.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.91%.
- Allegiant Travel ALGT stock set a new 52-week low of $83.04 on Thursday, moving down 3.34%.
- Fortress Transportation FTAI shares were down 3.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.29.
- Barnes Gr B shares were down 2.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $29.47.
- Blackrock Municipal 2030 BTT shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.13 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.31%.
- Cinemark Hldgs CNK stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.22. Shares traded down 1.47%.
- Maxar Technologies MAXR shares set a new yearly low of $20.05 this morning. The stock was down 3.83% on the session.
- Coursera COUR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.69%.
- BlackRock Science BSTZ stock set a new 52-week low of $18.87 on Thursday, moving down 2.43%.
- CureVac CVAC stock hit $7.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.01%.
- Paramount Group PGRE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.52 and moving down 1.65%.
- Hillman Solutions HLMN stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.47. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.
- Angi ANGI shares set a new yearly low of $2.89 this morning. The stock was down 2.02% on the session.
- OPKO Health OPK shares set a new yearly low of $1.85 this morning. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.
- C3.ai AI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $13.16. Shares traded down 0.45%.
- Vista Outdoor VSTO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.01 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.06%.
- Sixth Street Specialty TSLX stock drifted down 1.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.30.
- BlackRock ESG ECAT stock set a new 52-week low of $13.37 on Thursday, moving down 0.89%.
- Liberty Latin America LILA shares fell to $6.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.95%.
- EchoStar SATS shares made a new 52-week low of $15.92 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.03% for the day.
- WideOpenWest WOW shares fell to $14.83 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.83%.
- Global Net Lease GNL shares made a new 52-week low of $12.53 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.19% for the day.
- InterDigital IDCC stock hit a yearly low of $43.39. The stock was down 1.72% for the day.
- SolarWinds SWI shares made a new 52-week low of $7.86 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.59% for the day.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE shares hit a yearly low of $4.88. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.
- NexPoint Residential NXRT stock hit a yearly low of $48.06. The stock was down 0.75% for the day.
- Dada Nexus DADA shares fell to $4.79 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.03%.
- Alexander & Baldwin ALEX stock hit a yearly low of $16.84. The stock was down 1.57% for the day.
- HNI HNI shares moved down 1.82% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.46, drifting down 1.82%.
- Costamare CMRE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.59 and moving down 2.14%.
- Fulgent Genetics FLGT shares made a new 52-week low of $37.82 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.
- Franchise Group FRG shares moved down 3.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.51, drifting down 3.86%.
- ePlus PLUS shares hit a yearly low of $42.10. The stock was down 0.78% on the session.
- Nutex Health NUTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.70. The stock was down 4.51% on the session.
- 3D Sys DDD stock hit a yearly low of $8.38. The stock was down 4.59% for the day.
- Celestica CLS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.70 and moving down 2.67%.
- Paysafe PSFE shares hit a yearly low of $1.45. The stock was down 5.52% on the session.
- Emergent BioSolutions EBS stock hit $20.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.22%.
- BlackRock Taxable BBN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.76%.
- Avanos Medical AVNS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.32%.
- Patrick Industries PATK stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $44.82. Shares traded down 2.46%.
- Atrion ATRI stock hit a new 52-week low of $577.52. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
- Golden Entertainment GDEN shares fell to $35.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.19%.
- Primoris Services PRIM shares set a new yearly low of $18.95 this morning. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.
- Compass COMP shares made a new 52-week low of $2.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.15% for the day.
- Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA shares made a new 52-week low of $5.93 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.38% for the day.
- Stratasys SSYS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $14.70 and moving down 2.89%.
- Healthcare Services Group HCSG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $13.25. Shares traded down 1.72%.
- Zuora ZUO stock set a new 52-week low of $7.38 on Thursday, moving down 3.2%.
- Anywhere Real Estate HOUS shares fell to $8.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.61%.
- iStar STAR stock hit $11.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.99%.
- Blackrock Credit BTZ stock drifted down 1.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.19.
- Steelcase SCS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.31 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.15%.
- Beyond Meat BYND shares were down 6.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.69.
- Saul Centers BFS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $39.13 and moving down 2.88%.
- AMC Networks AMCX shares made a new 52-week low of $21.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.96% for the day.
- Netstreit NTST shares moved down 1.9% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.26, drifting down 1.9%.
- Magnite MGNI stock drifted down 3.49% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.75.
- Greenbrier Companies GBX shares set a new yearly low of $27.36 this morning. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.
- Sturm Ruger & Co RGR shares hit a yearly low of $49.67. The stock was up 0.61% on the session.
- Nuveen New York AMT-Free NRK stock set a new 52-week low of $10.18 on Thursday, moving down 0.1%.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG shares set a new 52-week low of $2.33. The stock traded down 3.88%.
- Momentive Global MNTV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.89%.
- Sun Country Airlines SNCY stock hit a yearly low of $14.90. The stock was down 4.64% for the day.
- Guess GES stock drifted down 1.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.65.
- CareDx CDNA stock set a new 52-week low of $15.83 on Thursday, moving down 2.44%.
- Blackrock Muniyield MQY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.48 and moving down 0.86%.
- SkyWest SKYW shares fell to $16.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.86%.
- Blackrock Muni Interm MUI stock hit $11.14 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.36%.
- Innoviva INVA shares made a new 52-week low of $11.78 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.91% for the day.
- Heska HSKA shares moved down 2.98% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $74.71, drifting down 2.98%.
- Alliancebernstein Glb AWF shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.39 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.26%.
- Office Props IT OPI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $16.54 and moving down 2.09%.
- Imax IMAX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $13.79 and moving down 1.34%.
- Armada Hoffler Properties AHH shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.61 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.01%.
- BrightView Holdings BV stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.29. Shares traded down 1.88%.
- Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock hit $37.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.5%.
- Westlake Chemical WLKP shares set a new yearly low of $21.66 this morning. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.
- Redwood Trust RWT shares hit a yearly low of $6.43. The stock was down 8.5% on the session.
- Dole DOLE shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.90 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.63%.
- Flaherty & Crumrine FFC shares fell to $15.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.38%.
- CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est IGR shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.37 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.89%.
- Accel Entertainment ACEL shares made a new 52-week low of $8.08 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.
- BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD MYI shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.65 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.71%.
- Vimeo VMEO shares were down 3.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.34.
- Eaton Vance Municipal EIM shares were down 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.97.
- LivePerson LPSN stock hit $9.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.91%.
- RPT Realty RPT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.34. Shares traded down 3.35%.
- Standard Motor Products SMP shares set a new yearly low of $32.52 this morning. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.
- Bright Health Gr BHG stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.11. The stock was down 5.51% on the session.
- Arco Platform ARCE shares were down 2.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.30.
- Valneva VALN shares moved down 3.63% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.93, drifting down 3.63%.
- Redfin RDFN stock set a new 52-week low of $6.38 on Thursday, moving down 6.2%.
- Forrester Res FORR shares set a new yearly low of $35.48 this morning. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.
- Gladstone Land LAND shares set a new 52-week low of $19.53. The stock traded down 2.01%.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings MUJ shares were down 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.17.
- NOVONIX NVX shares hit a yearly low of $5.40. The stock was down 0.18% on the session.
- Aberdeen Asia-pacific FAX shares hit a yearly low of $2.60. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.
- Eventbrite EB shares made a new 52-week low of $6.54 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.52% for the day.
- Materialise MTLS shares fell to $10.76 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.73%.
- National Western Life NWLI shares set a new 52-week low of $176.02. The stock traded down 1.52%.
- Cimpress CMPR shares made a new 52-week low of $24.41 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.57% for the day.
- HUYA HUYA shares were down 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.67.
- Cerence CRNC stock drifted down 2.52% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.23.
- Invesco Municipal VMO stock hit $9.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.65%.
- PIMCO Municipal Income PML stock hit $9.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.19%.
- Cerus CERS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.52 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.51% for the day.
- Blackrock Muniholdings MHD shares moved up 0.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.77, drifting up 0.08%.
- MarineMax HZO shares moved down 1.82% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $29.04, drifting down 1.82%.
- Global Medical REIT GMRE stock set a new 52-week low of $9.54 on Thursday, moving down 5.35%.
- CEVA CEVA stock set a new 52-week low of $26.81 on Thursday, moving down 3.31%.
- Nuveen Dynamic Municipal NDMO shares were down 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.29.
- Triumph Group TGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.52 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.17%.
- Universal Health Realty UHT stock drifted down 1.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $44.45.
- HomeStreet HMST shares set a new 52-week low of $32.53. The stock traded down 1.84%.
- Century Aluminum CENX shares made a new 52-week low of $6.57 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.56% for the day.
- System1 SST shares hit a yearly low of $6.48. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.
- ContextLogic WISH stock set a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Thursday, moving down 4.85%.
- Western Asset WIW stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.66. Shares traded down 2.42%.
- Rover Group ROVR stock drifted down 4.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.22.
- Domo DOMO shares set a new yearly low of $17.01 this morning. The stock was down 4.89% on the session.
- Lion Electric LEV stock hit $3.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.23%.
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD stock hit $8.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.68%.
- Lilium LILM shares were down 3.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.96.
- Forestar Group FOR shares moved down 3.01% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.43, drifting down 3.01%.
- SomaLogic SLGC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.12 and moving down 2.48%.
- Holley HLLY shares set a new yearly low of $4.81 this morning. The stock was down 2.31% on the session.
- Blackrock Enhanced Global BOE shares set a new 52-week low of $9.04. The stock traded down 1.08%.
- Invesco Value Municipal IIM stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.97. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.
- Interface TILE stock set a new 52-week low of $9.27 on Thursday, moving down 2.0%.
- Unisys UIS shares were down 3.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.03.
- Phibro Animal Health PAHC shares fell to $13.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.89%.
- PIMCO Corporate & Income PCN shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.16 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.97%.
- Arrival ARVL stock hit $0.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.34%.
- Kelly Services KELYA stock drifted down 2.89% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.92.
- Invesco Trust VGM stock hit a yearly low of $9.66. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.
- Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic DIAX shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.35 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.76%.
- Big Lots BIG stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.87. The stock was down 2.86% on the session.
- Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares were down 11.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.07.
- UserTesting USER stock drifted down 2.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.57.
- Cardiovascular Systems CSII shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.53 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.78%.
- Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $26.01 and moving down 2.18%.
- Health Catalyst HCAT shares fell to $9.24 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.57%.
- Blend Labs BLND stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.10 and moving down 4.2%.
- Blackrock Municipal IT BLE shares set a new yearly low of $10.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.
- Invesco Quality Municipal IQI shares set a new yearly low of $9.41 this morning. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.
- Allbirds BIRD stock set a new 52-week low of $3.31 on Thursday, moving down 3.33%.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor MX shares made a new 52-week low of $10.81 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.08% for the day.
- Latham Group SWIM shares hit a yearly low of $4.10. The stock was down 4.94% on the session.
- Blackrock Enhanced Intl BGY stock set a new 52-week low of $4.61 on Thursday, moving down 1.28%.
- Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD shares set a new yearly low of $10.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.
- 2U TWOU stock drifted down 2.37% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.15.
- Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI shares hit a yearly low of $9.93. The stock was up 2.63% on the session.
- Taboola.com TBLA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.93 and moving down 3.48%.
- Stitch Fix SFIX shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Thursday morning, moving down 11.5%.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC shares hit a yearly low of $1.85. The stock was down 3.08% on the session.
- Aeva Technologies AEVA shares were down 5.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.98.
- MainStay MacKay MMD shares moved down 1.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.25, drifting down 1.39%.
- Invesco California Value VCV stock set a new 52-week low of $9.31 on Thursday, moving down 0.77%.
- Blackrock Municipal IT BFK shares moved down 0.6% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.88, drifting down 0.6%.
- Hyzon Motors HYZN stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.78. The stock was down 5.96% on the session.
- Tattooed Chef TTCF shares set a new yearly low of $5.30 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session.
- Blackrock Munivest Fund MVF shares moved down 0.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.77, drifting down 0.42%.
- Skillz SKLZ shares fell to $1.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.13%.
- Amarin Corp AMRN stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.
- Western Asset Managed MMU shares fell to $9.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.79%.
- Despegar.com DESP stock drifted down 4.53% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.51.
- Thornburg Income Builder TBLD shares set a new 52-week low of $13.33. The stock traded down 1.34%.
- America's Car-Mart CRMT stock hit a yearly low of $66.00. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.
- Nuvation Bio NUVB shares were down 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.92.
- Pitney Bowes PBI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.44 and moving down 1.41%.
- Arlo Technologies ARLO stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.81. The stock was down 5.21% on the session.
- Voya Global Equity IGD shares hit a yearly low of $5.14. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
- Nuveen Multi-Asset Income NMAI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.21. Shares traded down 0.97%.
- AEA-Bridges Impact IMPX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.00. Shares traded down 7.36%.
- Surmodics SRDX stock hit a yearly low of $29.00. The stock was down 0.92% for the day.
- Blackrock Muniassets Fund MUA shares fell to $10.56 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.12%.
- ON24 ONTF stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.42. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.
- TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG shares were down 2.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.51.
- 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS stock drifted up 3.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.83.
- 8x8 EGHT shares hit a yearly low of $3.61. The stock was down 4.24% on the session.
- Blackrock Muniyield NY MYN stock hit a yearly low of $9.80. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.
- Pennant Park Investment PNNT stock hit a yearly low of $5.94. The stock was down 2.54% for the day.
- Forge Global Holdings FRGE stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.22. Shares traded down 1.95%.
- Orchid Island Cap ORC shares fell to $10.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.96%.
- ADC Therapeutics ADCT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.86 and moving down 3.06%.
- AMMO POWW shares made a new 52-week low of $3.18 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
- Invesco Advantage VKI stock drifted down 0.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.47.
- Terran Orbital LLAP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.69 and moving down 9.9%.
- Royce Micro-Cap Trust RMT stock set a new 52-week low of $8.10 on Thursday, moving down 1.87%.
- West Bancorp WTBA stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.00. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.
- Athersys ATHX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.18 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.4% for the day.
- Sarcos Technology STRC stock hit $2.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.84%.
- Aberdeen Global Premier AWP shares were down 3.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.21.
- RE/MAX Hldgs RMAX shares hit a yearly low of $19.06. The stock was down 2.12% on the session.
- Niu Technologies NIU stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.65. Shares traded down 1.71%.
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.21 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.07%.
- LendingTree TREE shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.36 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.69%.
- OneSpan OSPN shares fell to $8.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.66%.
- Community Health Systems CYH stock hit a yearly low of $2.55. The stock was down 5.33% for the day.
- Aarons AAN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $11.15. Shares traded down 2.87%.
- OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.19%.
- DWS Municipal IT KTF shares fell to $8.56 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.93%.
- Wheels Up Experience UP shares set a new yearly low of $1.35 this morning. The stock was down 2.64% on the session.
- Sema4 Holdings SMFR shares were down 4.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.86.
- Cardlytics CDLX stock hit a yearly low of $10.02. The stock was down 6.26% for the day.
- Lovesac LOVE stock hit a yearly low of $21.57. The stock was down 4.58% for the day.
- Bluegreen Vacations BVH shares fell to $17.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.85%.
- RiverNorth Flex Muni b RFMZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.39 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.66%.
- Eaton Vance Senior EFR shares made a new 52-week low of $11.26 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.22% for the day.
- Virtus Total Return Fund ZTR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.68%.
- Daseke DSKE stock hit a yearly low of $5.12. The stock was down 4.45% for the day.
- MFS Intermediate IT MIN shares moved down 0.33% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.80, drifting down 0.33%.
- Foghorn Therapeutics FHTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.76 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.12%.
- Gladstone Capital GLAD stock hit a yearly low of $9.38. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.
- MiMedx Group MDXG stock drifted down 4.56% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.81.
- Bandwidth BAND shares fell to $12.56 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.46%.
- WW International WW shares made a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.64% for the day.
- Skillsoft SKIL shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.90 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.39%.
- Casa Systems CASA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.61%.
- Ranpak Hldgs PACK shares set a new 52-week low of $3.77. The stock traded down 4.36%.
- First Trust Enhanced FFA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.1%.
- Virtus Convertible NCV shares moved down 2.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.39, drifting down 2.55%.
- Alliancebernstein Ntnl AFB shares were down 0.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.68.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.03 and moving down 3.55%.
- Morgan Stanley China CAF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.82%.
- Gilat Satellite Networks GILT shares made a new 52-week low of $5.36 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.2% for the day.
- Starry Group Holdings STRY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.78%.
- Offerpad Solutions OPAD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.54%.
- Manitowoc Co MTW shares were down 1.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.52.
- Putnam Managed Municipal PMM stock hit a yearly low of $6.09. The stock was down 1.92% for the day.
- China Yuchai Intl CYD shares moved down 1.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.30, drifting down 1.88%.
- Global Water Resources GWRS shares hit a yearly low of $12.40. The stock was down 2.01% on the session.
- Blade Air Mobility BLDE shares hit a yearly low of $4.07. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.
- CarParts.com PRTS shares fell to $5.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.03%.
- RiverNorth Managed RMM stock hit $14.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.13%.
- Diversified Healthcare DHC stock set a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Thursday, moving down 2.8%.
- BNY Mellon Strategic DSM shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.85 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.34%.
- Gannett Co GCI shares set a new 52-week low of $1.94. The stock traded down 0.76%.
- ZimVie ZIMV shares moved down 3.63% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.81, drifting down 3.63%.
- Tango Therapeutics TNGX stock hit $3.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.28%.
- Cantaloupe CTLP shares set a new yearly low of $3.85 this morning. The stock was down 4.84% on the session.
- MoneyLion ML shares hit a yearly low of $1.12. The stock was down 3.78% on the session.
- Betterware de Mexico SAPI BWMX shares set a new 52-week low of $7.35. The stock traded down 5.09%.
- Vaxart VXRT shares hit a yearly low of $2.11. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.
- Oil States International OIS shares set a new 52-week low of $4.19. The stock traded down 0.47%.
- Blackrock Income Trust BKT stock hit $4.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.64%.
- FutureFuel FF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.07 and moving down 1.3%.
- Upland Software UPLD stock hit a yearly low of $8.10. The stock was down 3.21% for the day.
- Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH shares were down 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.04.
- Meta Materials MMAT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Thursday morning, moving down 9.96%.
- ASA Gold & Precious Metal ASA shares moved down 1.06% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.03, drifting down 1.06%.
- Blackrock NY Municipal BNY stock set a new 52-week low of $10.19 on Thursday, moving down 1.07%.
- PetIQ PETQ stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.42. Shares traded down 3.32%.
- ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS AEF shares were down 2.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.83.
- Kimball International KBAL shares hit a yearly low of $6.64. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.
- Clough Global Opps GLO stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.87. The stock was down 3.75% on the session.
- First Western Financial MYFW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $25.50 and moving down 1.84%.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NUW shares set a new yearly low of $13.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.
- Colony Bankcorp CBAN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $13.44. Shares traded down 1.67%.
- Pioneer High IT PHT stock drifted down 0.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.73.
- Babylon Holdings BBLN shares set a new yearly low of $0.55 this morning. The stock was down 1.89% on the session.
- Information Servs Gr III stock set a new 52-week low of $4.92 on Thursday, moving down 1.69%.
- Rigetti Computing RGTI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.92 and moving down 3.54%.
- Nuveen Real Estate Income JRS shares fell to $8.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.7%.
- Willdan Group WLDN shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.59 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.57%.
- LianBio LIAN shares set a new yearly low of $1.99 this morning. The stock was down 5.12% on the session.
- Mullen Automotive MULN stock hit a yearly low of $0.38. The stock was down 5.27% for the day.
- Red Violet RDVT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $16.05 and moving down 1.83%.
- EverQuote EVER shares moved down 6.73% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.83, drifting down 6.73%.
- Xos XOS stock hit $1.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.1%.
- Local Bounti LOCL shares were down 3.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.25.
- Pure Cycle PCYO stock hit a yearly low of $8.60. The stock was down 2.6% for the day.
- Five Point Holdings FPH shares moved down 1.32% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.90, drifting down 1.32%.
- Lmp Capital & Income Fund SCD stock hit a yearly low of $11.68. The stock was down 2.48% for the day.
- Eaton Vance Municipal ETX stock set a new 52-week low of $18.70 on Thursday, moving down 2.3%.
- Berkeley Lights BLI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.95. Shares traded down 4.97%.
- LL Flooring Holdings LL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.84 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.69%.
- Stratus Properties STRS stock set a new 52-week low of $23.28 on Thursday, moving down 4.11%.
- Invesco Trust For Invnt VTN stock drifted up 1.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.86.
- Ideanomics IDEX shares made a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.88% for the day.
- Western Asset Global Corp GDO shares hit a yearly low of $12.37. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
- Unifi UFI shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.09 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.93%.
- AEye LIDR shares hit a yearly low of $1.10. The stock was down 2.97% on the session.
- Vintage Wine Estates VWE stock drifted down 4.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.89.
- Smart Share Glb EM shares set a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock traded down 0.71%.
- Akoustis Technologies AKTS stock hit $3.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.71%.
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares set a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock traded down 4.5%.
- Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI shares hit a yearly low of $5.21. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.
- Ouster OUST stock hit $0.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.91%.
- PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund PZC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $7.60 and moving down 1.1%.
- Invesco Bond VBF shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.83 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.68%.
- Mind Medicine MNMD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.84 and moving down 7.82%.
- Oxford Square Cap OXSQ shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.75%.
- Taiwan Fund TWN stock set a new 52-week low of $22.23 on Thursday, moving down 1.19%.
- The RealReal REAL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.65 and moving down 6.91%.
- WM Tech MAPS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Thursday morning, moving down 7.22%.
- BNY Mellon High Yield DHF shares fell to $2.18 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.1%.
- Enthusiast Gaming EGLX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.03. Shares traded down 6.26%.
- New America High Income HYB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.72. Shares traded down 0.53%.
- Spire Global SPIR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Thursday, moving down 1.32%.
- Rent the Runway RENT shares set a new yearly low of $2.40 this morning. The stock was down 6.18% on the session.
- Western Asset Global High EHI shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.91 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.71%.
- Dave DAVE shares made a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.78% for the day.
- Oportun Financial OPRT shares set a new 52-week low of $4.60. The stock traded down 4.63%.
- Rubicon Technologies RBT shares made a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.96% for the day.
- Citi Trends CTRN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $17.65 and moving down 3.04%.
- Immutep IMMP shares fell to $1.71 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.98%.
- Doma Holdings DOMA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.65%.
- Perpetua Resources PPTA shares set a new 52-week low of $2.29. The stock traded up 0.43%.
- Cleanspark CLSK stock drifted down 3.99% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.09.
- Jounce Therapeutics JNCE stock drifted down 1.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.72.
- TrueCar TRUE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.51 and moving up 1.96%.
- WeTrade Group WETG stock drifted down 3.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.71.
- SuRo Capital SSSS stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.62. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.
- Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd PFD shares set a new 52-week low of $11.10. The stock traded down 2.27%.
- Personalis PSNL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.01 and moving down 5.3%.
- Escalade ESCA shares hit a yearly low of $10.01. The stock was down 2.34% on the session.
- Aterian ATER shares fell to $1.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.93%.
- Special Opportunities SPE shares hit a yearly low of $11.67. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
- XL Fleet XL shares made a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.06% for the day.
- Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA stock hit $3.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.26%.
- BNY Mellon Municipal DMF shares fell to $6.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.
- Lightning eMotors ZEV stock hit $1.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.75%.
- Nuveen Preferred JPT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $18.41. Shares traded up 0.13%.
- Icosavax ICVX stock hit $3.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.96%.
- John Hancock Inc Secs JHS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.94 and moving down 2.19%.
- DermTech DMTK shares set a new 52-week low of $4.15. The stock traded down 6.07%.
- AG Mortgage Investment MITT stock set a new 52-week low of $5.50 on Thursday, moving down 2.56%.
- Western Asset Premier WEA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.30 and moving down 1.53%.
- Nuveen Short Duration JSD stock hit $11.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.73%.
- Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd PFO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.02. Shares traded down 0.87%.
- Inozyme Pharma INZY shares set a new 52-week low of $2.85. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- Byrna Technologies BYRN shares fell to $5.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.36%.
- XBiotech XBIT stock drifted up 0.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.76.
- Wayside Technology Group WSTG shares set a new 52-week low of $25.90. The stock traded down 1.07%.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares set a new 52-week low of $0.85. The stock traded down 2.16%.
- Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares moved down 4.13% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.56, drifting down 4.13%.
- Western Asset Municipal MNP shares made a new 52-week low of $11.62 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.
- Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock set a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Thursday, moving down 4.61%.
- Aberdeen Global Dynamic AGD stock hit $8.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.27%.
- L.B. Foster FSTR shares set a new yearly low of $9.67 this morning. The stock was up 2.14% on the session.
- Delta Apparel DLA shares hit a yearly low of $15.62. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.
- Inspirato ISPO stock drifted down 2.62% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.02.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares moved down 4.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.58, drifting down 4.55%.
- Atossa Therapeutics ATOS shares fell to $0.81 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.67%.
- BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb DCF stock hit a yearly low of $6.96. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.
- Camber Energy CEI shares were down 8.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.20.
- Aberdeen Australia Equity IAF stock hit $4.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.03%.
- Nuveen Massachusetts NMT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.97%.
- Voya Emerging Markets IHD stock drifted down 0.66% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.30.
- Telesat TSAT shares hit a yearly low of $8.01. The stock was down 5.59% on the session.
- Co-Diagnostics CODX shares hit a yearly low of $2.90. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.
- Zepp Health ZEPP shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.09%.
- Vera Bradley VRA shares set a new 52-week low of $3.02. The stock traded down 2.38%.
- GAN GAN stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.21. The stock was down 5.86% on the session.
- Fathom Holdings FTHM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.50 and moving down 3.29%.
- Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares moved down 9.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.06, drifting down 9.96%.
- First Eagle Alternative FCRD stock drifted down 0.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.11.
- DWS Strategic Municipal KSM shares set a new yearly low of $8.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.
- Standard BioTools LAB shares moved down 9.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.17, drifting down 9.23%.
- ChromaDex CDXC shares moved down 3.65% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.32, drifting down 3.65%.
- Gabelli Global Small GGZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.14. Shares traded down 0.99%.
- Gabelli Global Utility GLU shares moved down 0.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.05, drifting down 0.4%.
- PIMCO New York Municipal PNI stock hit $8.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.74%.
- Virtus Global VGI shares fell to $7.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.32%.
- Mfs High Yield Municipal CMU stock hit a yearly low of $3.13. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.
- IronNet IRNT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.8%.
- Pixelworks PXLW shares set a new 52-week low of $1.60. The stock traded down 2.4%.
- MicroCloud Hologram HOLO shares made a new 52-week low of $1.67 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.0% for the day.
- Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.02 on Thursday, moving down 9.25%.
- Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares fell to $2.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.07%.
- Nogin NOGN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.3%.
- Innodata INOD shares were down 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.95.
- So-Young Intl SY shares set a new 52-week low of $0.76. The stock traded down 2.83%.
- ESSA Pharma EPIX shares fell to $1.76 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.55%.
- Viomi Technology Co VIOT shares were down 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.12.
- IO Biotech IOBT stock hit $2.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.8%.
- Express EXPR shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.74%.
- TCR2 Therapeutics TCRR shares hit a yearly low of $2.03. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
- Marketwise MKTW stock drifted down 1.3% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.23.
- Voya Asia Pacific High IAE shares were down 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.23.
- Passage Bio PASG stock drifted down 2.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.34.
- US Energy USEG stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.87. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.
- National CineMedia NCMI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.32%.
- Eaton Vance CA Muni CEV shares set a new 52-week low of $10.01. The stock traded down 1.67%.
- Compugen CGEN shares fell to $0.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.12%.
- Mesa Air Group MESA stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.88. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
- EMCORE EMKR shares hit a yearly low of $1.82. The stock was down 2.13% on the session.
- Polished.com POL stock hit $0.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.03%.
- Boxed BOXD shares fell to $0.89 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.14%.
- Hennessy Advisors HNNA shares made a new 52-week low of $8.76 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.86% for the day.
- FOXO Technologies FOXO shares were down 7.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.95.
- BitNile Hldgs NILE shares made a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.22% for the day.
- Mfs Inv Grade Municipal CXH stock hit $7.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.61%.
- Clearside Biomedical CLSD shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Thursday morning, moving down 7.83%.
- SQZ Biotechnologies SQZ shares were down 11.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.01.
- Lucid Diagnostics LUCD stock hit $1.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.09%.
- AquaBounty Technologies AQB shares fell to $0.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.56%.
- Surface Oncology SURF shares set a new 52-week low of $1.06. The stock traded down 6.93%.
- Orbital Infrastructure OIG shares were down 3.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.50.
- GreenPower Motor Co GP shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.57 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.7%.
- Advanced Emissions Solns ADES shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.11 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.95%.
- BioLine Rx BLRX stock drifted down 1.97% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.95.
- Viant Technology DSP stock hit $4.14 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.13%.
- Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.83% for the day.
- Unity Biotechnology UBX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.41 and moving down 1.39%.
- First Trust/aberdeen Glb FAM shares made a new 52-week low of $5.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.
- Imperial Ptrl IMPP stock drifted down 5.58% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.29.
- John Hancock HTY shares were down 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.97.
- Aptose Biosciences APTO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.58. The stock was down 7.74% on the session.
- Graphex Gr GRFX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.59. The stock traded down 10.59%.
- Lantern Pharma LTRN stock hit $4.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.57%.
- Mustang Bio MBIO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 11.57%.
- SRAX SRAX shares were down 5.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.71.
- Rekor Systems REKR shares set a new 52-week low of $0.90. The stock traded down 6.46%.
- Quince Therapeutics QNCX shares were down 4.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.35.
- NantHealth NH shares fell to $0.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.77%.
- Biotricity BTCY stock hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 3.63% for the day.
- GoHealth GOCO shares hit a yearly low of $0.35. The stock was down 7.25% on the session.
- IZEA Worldwide IZEA shares hit a yearly low of $0.75. The stock was down 3.82% on the session.
- Icecure Medical ICCM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.26 and moving down 3.05%.
- Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free NXN shares hit a yearly low of $11.29. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.
- Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock set a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Thursday, moving down 3.33%.
- Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.66 and moving down 0.68%.
- Applied Molecular AMTI shares set a new 52-week low of $1.04. The stock traded down 4.39%.
- Ballantyne Strong BTN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.99 and moving down 2.97%.
- Takung Art TKAT shares set a new yearly low of $1.13 this morning. The stock was down 3.0% on the session.
- Treasure Global TGL shares fell to $2.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.43%.
- CarLotz LOTZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.33 and moving down 3.22%.
- Lizhi LIZI stock hit a yearly low of $0.71. The stock was down 7.42% for the day.
- Leafly Holdings LFLY shares set a new yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was down 6.38% on the session.
- Purple Biotech PPBT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.48% for the day.
- Comstock LODE shares hit a yearly low of $0.44. The stock was down 2.17% on the session.
- Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.0%.
- Mfs Intermediate High Inc CIF shares moved down 1.12% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.76, drifting down 1.12%.
- Entera Bio ENTX stock hit $1.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.3%.
- Franklin Wireless FKWL stock hit $2.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- iClick Interactive Asia ICLK shares made a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.03% for the day.
- Phoenix Motor PEV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.66 and moving down 7.18%.
- Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.0%.
- Tandy Leather Factory TLF shares set a new yearly low of $3.97 this morning. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX shares set a new yearly low of $0.73 this morning. The stock was down 3.71% on the session.
- T2 Biosystems TTOO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.09 and moving down 8.28%.
- Usio USIO stock hit a yearly low of $1.25. The stock was down 3.38% for the day.
- OppFi OPFI stock hit $2.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.27%.
- Harpoon Therapeutics HARP stock hit $0.96 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.73%.
- Cyngn CYN shares were down 6.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.94.
- CorEnergy Infr Trust CORR stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.
- Remark Hldgs MARK shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.19%.
- Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.0%.
- Alset EHome International AEI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Thursday, moving down 3.14%.
- Steakholder Foods STKH stock drifted down 4.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.96.
- Globus Maritime GLBS stock hit a yearly low of $1.44. The stock was down 4.0% for the day.
- Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.18%.
- FingerMotion FNGR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.62 and moving down 2.65%.
- Cocrystal Pharma COCP stock hit a yearly low of $0.27. The stock was down 5.78% for the day.
- Super League Gaming SLGG shares set a new 52-week low of $0.72. The stock traded down 1.34%.
- AYRO AYRO stock drifted down 2.86% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.72.
- AirNet Technology ANTE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.55%.
- DallasNews DALN stock set a new 52-week low of $4.78 on Thursday, moving down 0.72%.
- Vaccinex VCNX stock hit a yearly low of $0.58. The stock was down 8.4% for the day.
- 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was down 3.94% for the day.
- Marin Software MRIN shares made a new 52-week low of $1.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.0% for the day.
- Vincerx Pharma VINC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.03. Shares traded down 4.74%.
- iPower IPW shares hit a yearly low of $0.79. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.
- Vivos Therapeutics VVOS shares made a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.58% for the day.
- Digital Ally DGLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.48. Shares traded down 4.8%.
- EBET EBET stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.42 and moving down 2.03%.
- Vislink Technologies VISL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.09%.
- The9 NCTY stock drifted down 3.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.97.
- Elevation Oncology ELEV shares moved down 9.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.98, drifting down 9.91%.
- Oncorus ONCR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.85 and moving down 5.36%.
- Educational Development EDUC stock hit $2.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.86%.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares fell to $0.18 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.77%.
- Erytech Pharma ERYP shares moved down 5.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.72, drifting down 5.49%.
- T Stamp IDAI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.80. Shares traded down 1.19%.
- Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares made a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.71% for the day.
- Nocera NCRA shares fell to $1.69 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.24%.
- Applied Genetic AGTC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.31. The stock was down 3.18% on the session.
- GSE Systems GVP stock drifted down 1.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.00.
- Wearable Devices WLDS stock hit $1.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.46%.
- Blue Star Foods BSFC shares made a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Thursday. The stock was up 9.43% for the day.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions RETO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.44 and moving down 3.17%.
- Kuke Music Holding KUKE stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.62. Shares traded down 4.03%.
- Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.05. Shares traded down 1.85%.
- Tenon Medical TNON shares fell to $1.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.2%.
- Cabaletta Bio CABA shares were down 3.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.64.
- Eqonex EQOS shares were up 2.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.37.
- Recon Technology RCON stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.53 and moving down 3.62%.
- Codiak BioSciences CDAK shares set a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock traded down 2.08%.
- Very Good Food VGFC stock set a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Thursday, moving down 4.25%.
- Ostin Technology Group OST shares made a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.88% for the day.
- Brooklyn BTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.25. The stock was up 2.56% on the session.
- Kazia Therapeutics KZIA stock hit a yearly low of $1.11. The stock was down 6.61% for the day.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals AMPE shares were down 5.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.07.
- Humanigen HGEN stock hit a yearly low of $0.15. The stock was down 4.38% for the day.
- PLx Pharma PLXP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.55 and moving up 0.53%.
- Akanda AKAN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.50. The stock was down 14.03% on the session.
- iMedia Brands IMBI stock hit a yearly low of $0.64. The stock was down 2.84% for the day.
- JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock hit a yearly low of $1.03. The stock was down 8.77% for the day.
- Forza X1 FRZA shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.5%.
- Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares set a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock traded up 0.94%.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares moved down 5.24% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.38, drifting down 5.24%.
- EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ shares moved down 3.84% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.31, drifting down 3.84%.
- Paltalk PALT shares hit a yearly low of $1.50. The stock was down 1.76% on the session.
- Arcadia Biosciences RKDA shares moved down 10.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.59, drifting down 10.17%.
- VYNE Therapeutics VYNE shares made a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.
- DatChat DATS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.91%.
- XORTX Therapeutics XRTX shares set a new yearly low of $1.09 this morning. The stock was down 3.51% on the session.
- GigaMedia GIGM stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.27. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock traded down 5.96%.
- Pineapple Energy PEGY stock hit a yearly low of $1.78. The stock was down 3.19% for the day.
- Expion360 XPON stock drifted down 2.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.97.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock hit $2.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.36%.
- Biocept BIOC shares made a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.68% for the day.
- Innovative Eyewear LUCY shares hit a yearly low of $1.60. The stock was down 5.51% on the session.
- Nexalin Technology NXL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.57%.
- ObsEva OBSV shares set a new yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 9.03% on the session.
- Biophytis BPTS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.77%.
- Save Foods SVFD stock set a new 52-week low of $2.53 on Thursday, moving down 7.83%.
- Assure Hldgs IONM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.61 and moving down 2.4%.
- Elys Game Technology ELYS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Thursday, moving down 5.29%.
- Chembio Diagnostics CEMI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.74%.
- CohBar CWBR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.12 and moving down 9.35%.
- BIMI Intl Medical BIMI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Thursday morning, moving down 9.91%.
- Agrify AGFY stock set a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Thursday, moving down 6.88%.
- Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares moved down 12.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.37, drifting down 12.55%.
- Nephros NEPH stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.99. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.
- Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares were down 3.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.24.
- LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.30 and moving down 2.23%.
- Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.6%.
- Schmitt Industries SMIT shares hit a yearly low of $2.32. The stock was down 21.03% on the session.
- Bruush Oral Care BRSH shares hit a yearly low of $1.25. The stock was down 3.44% on the session.
- Taoping TAOP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.1%.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW shares hit a yearly low of $1.86. The stock was down 3.2% on the session.
- MIND Technology MIND stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.64. The stock was down 7.03% on the session.
- TOP Ships TOPS shares fell to $0.15 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 25.64%.
- Integrated Media Tech IMTE shares set a new yearly low of $0.60 this morning. The stock was down 16.32% on the session.
- TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.81%.
- Amesite AMST shares were down 2.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.28.
- WiSA Technologies WISA shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.85%.
- Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.19. The stock was down 7.15% on the session.
- Palisade Bio PALI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.11. Shares traded down 4.47%.
- LogicMark LGMK shares set a new yearly low of $0.81 this morning. The stock was down 10.16% on the session.
- Unicycive Therapeutics UNCY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 18.38%.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Thursday morning, moving down 12.69%.
- Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares hit a yearly low of $0.33. The stock was down 5.56% on the session.
- China Pharma Holding CPHI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.13 and moving down 12.89%.
- Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares fell to $0.78 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.16%.
- Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock hit $0.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.26%.
- Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV shares fell to $2.41 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.27%.
- Rubicon Technology RBCN shares set a new yearly low of $2.53 this morning. The stock was down 5.46% on the session.
- Ra Medical Systems RMED stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 13.33%.
- Altamira Therapeutics CYTO shares were down 14.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.26.
- Oblong OBLG shares fell to $0.17 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.54%.
- Scopus BioPharma SCPS stock hit $0.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- SenesTech SNES shares moved down 11.7% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.35, drifting down 11.7%.
- Versus Systems VS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.12%.
- Aditxt ADTX shares set a new yearly low of $3.45 this morning. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON shares were down 12.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.28.
- First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.71%.
