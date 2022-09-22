ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 2:17 PM | 99 min read
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

 

On Thursday, 1076 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT.
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI.
  • TOP Ships TOPS was the biggest loser, trading down 25.64% to reach its 52-week low.

On Thursday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

  • Microsoft MSFT shares made a new 52-week low of $237.57 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
  • Alphabet GOOG stock drifted up 0.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $99.41.
  • Alphabet GOOGL shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $98.81.
  • Visa V stock hit a yearly low of $184.68. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.
  • NVIDIA NVDA stock set a new 52-week low of $125.21 on Thursday, moving down 5.23%.
  • Mastercard MA shares were down 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $298.06.
  • Verizon Communications VZ shares set a new 52-week low of $39.26. The stock traded down 0.83%.
  • Novartis NVS shares were down 1.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $76.26.
  • Nike NKE stock hit $98.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.3%.
  • Comcast CMCSA shares fell to $32.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.69%.
  • Adobe ADBE shares hit a yearly low of $280.06. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.
  • AT&T T shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.14.
  • Intel INTC stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.05. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.
  • Advanced Micro Devices AMD shares set a new 52-week low of $70.61. The stock traded down 4.88%.
  • Medtronic MDT shares hit a yearly low of $83.21. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.
  • SAP SAP stock hit a yearly low of $80.97. The stock was down 1.36% for the day.
  • Sony Group SONY stock set a new 52-week low of $69.04 on Thursday, moving down 0.87%.
  • ServiceNow NOW shares set a new 52-week low of $387.22. The stock traded down 2.91%.
  • Infosys INFY shares made a new 52-week low of $16.70 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.67% for the day.
  • Zoetis ZTS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $149.51 and moving down 1.02%.
  • CME Group CME shares reached a new 52-week low of $181.29 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.15%.
  • U.S. Bancorp USB shares were down 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $43.16.
  • 3M MMM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $113.43 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%.
  • Blackstone BX stock hit $84.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.9%.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia BNS shares were down 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $51.82.
  • Micron Technology MU stock hit a yearly low of $49.34. The stock was down 0.58% for the day.
  • Charter Communications CHTR shares were down 4.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $336.15.
  • Sherwin-Williams SHW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $208.04 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.38%.
  • Edwards Lifesciences EW shares moved down 1.43% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $83.77, drifting down 1.43%.
  • Fidelity National Info FIS stock set a new 52-week low of $79.04 on Thursday, moving down 1.68%.
  • RELX RELX stock hit a yearly low of $24.37. The stock was down 1.79% for the day.
  • Emerson Electric EMR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $75.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.65%.
  • National Grid NGG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $58.52. Shares traded down 0.19%.
  • BCE BCE stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $45.70. Shares traded up 0.03%.
  • FedEx FDX shares fell to $151.83 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.46%.
  • Realty Income O stock hit a yearly low of $62.23. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
  • Shopify SHOP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.04 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.17%.
  • IQVIA Hldgs IQV shares hit a yearly low of $191.45. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.
  • Block SQ shares set a new 52-week low of $55.51. The stock traded down 5.96%.
  • Dow DOW stock hit a new 52-week low of $44.95. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.
  • Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $59.63. Shares traded down 0.6%.
  • Digital Realty Trust DLR stock hit a new 52-week low of $106.43. The stock was down 1.6% on the session.
  • Simon Property Group SPG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $92.68 and moving down 2.57%.
  • Alcon ALC shares set a new yearly low of $61.60 this morning. The stock was down 3.67% on the session.
  • TELUS TU shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.07 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.14%.
  • Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $11.88. Shares traded down 1.92%.
  • Dell Technologies DELL shares were down 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.34.
  • Wipro WIT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.81. Shares traded down 1.93%.
  • HP HPQ shares moved down 0.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.87, drifting down 0.23%.
  • Tyson Foods TSN stock set a new 52-week low of $70.76 on Thursday, moving down 0.38%.
  • Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF shares set a new 52-week low of $96.73. The stock traded down 2.07%.
  • LyondellBasell Industries LYB shares set a new 52-week low of $75.53. The stock traded up 0.12%.
  • Sun Life Finl SLF shares hit a yearly low of $41.77. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.
  • Zoom Video Comms ZM shares fell to $74.33 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.59%.
  • DoorDash DASH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $55.45. Shares traded down 2.43%.
  • eBay EBAY stock hit a yearly low of $38.11. The stock was down 1.85% for the day.
  • McCormick & Co MKC shares moved up 0.01% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $76.86, drifting up 0.01%.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC stock hit a yearly low of $6.21. The stock was down 1.82% for the day.
  • Rogers Communications RCI shares moved down 0.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $40.63, drifting down 0.51%.
  • Southwest Airlines LUV shares fell to $33.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.99%.
  • Laboratory Corp LH shares hit a yearly low of $210.40. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.
  • Northern Trust NTRS shares were down 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $89.39.
  • Church & Dwight Co CHD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $74.17 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
  • Mid-America Apartment MAA shares hit a yearly low of $155.38. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
  • Live Nation Entertainment LYV stock set a new 52-week low of $77.72 on Thursday, moving down 4.57%.
  • Ventas VTR stock hit a yearly low of $44.32. The stock was down 2.25% for the day.
  • Steris STE shares set a new 52-week low of $175.68. The stock traded down 0.29%.
  • Align Tech ALGN shares reached a new 52-week low of $216.98 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.88%.
  • Waters WAT stock hit $275.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.38%.
  • Ball BALL shares fell to $52.12 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.73%.
  • Garmin GRMN shares made a new 52-week low of $82.85 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.69% for the day.
  • PerkinElmer PKI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $124.25. Shares traded down 0.7%.
  • Hologic HOLX shares set a new yearly low of $62.32 this morning. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.
  • Icon ICLR shares reached a new 52-week low of $191.03 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.45%.
  • Paramount Global PARAA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.43 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.89%.
  • Magna International MGA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $52.29 and moving down 1.45%.
  • Cincinnati Financial CINF stock hit a yearly low of $92.89. The stock was down 1.45% for the day.
  • Ryanair Holdings RYAAY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $64.67 and moving down 0.99%.
  • VF VFC stock hit $36.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.29%.
  • Quest Diagnostics DGX stock set a new 52-week low of $120.40 on Thursday, moving up 0.2%.
  • Fleetcor Technologies FLT stock set a new 52-week low of $189.38 on Thursday, moving down 3.44%.
  • Zebra Technologies ZBRA stock set a new 52-week low of $273.57 on Thursday, moving down 3.88%.
  • Avantor AVTR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $20.87. Shares traded down 1.67%.
  • MongoDB MDB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $200.31 and moving down 3.93%.
  • Match Group MTCH stock hit a yearly low of $48.46. The stock was down 1.93% for the day.
  • Paramount Global PARA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $20.88 and moving down 0.82%.
  • Splunk SPLK shares fell to $83.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.19%.
  • Cooper Companies COO shares hit a yearly low of $271.69. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
  • Akamai Technologies AKAM shares moved down 1.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $82.14, drifting down 1.57%.
  • SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $50.93. Shares traded down 1.5%.
  • Camden Prop Trust CPT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $120.92 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.72%.
  • Liberty Broadband LBRDK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $83.14 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.21%.
  • CarMax KMX shares fell to $79.74 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.26%.
  • Pool POOL stock hit a new 52-week low of $315.18. The stock was down 2.2% on the session.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $421.03. Shares traded down 2.03%.
  • Credit Suisse Group CS shares set a new yearly low of $4.75 this morning. The stock was down 4.3% on the session.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props ELS shares reached a new 52-week low of $66.28 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.13%.
  • Teradyne TER stock set a new 52-week low of $78.82 on Thursday, moving down 2.35%.
  • International Paper IP shares hit a yearly low of $33.66. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.
  • Stanley Black & Decker SWK stock hit a new 52-week low of $81.35. The stock was down 2.22% on the session.
  • XPeng XPEV stock drifted down 0.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.40.
  • Bio-Techne TECH shares reached a new 52-week low of $292.17 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.08%.
  • Generac Hldgs GNRC stock hit $173.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.82%.
  • Packaging Corp of America PKG stock drifted down 1.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $116.30.
  • Viatris VTRS stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.81. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
  • DocuSign DOCU shares fell to $52.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.35%.
  • Western Digital WDC stock drifted down 2.72% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.70.
  • Celanese CE stock hit a new 52-week low of $94.73. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.
  • Signature Bank SBNY shares set a new yearly low of $161.22 this morning. The stock was down 3.83% on the session.
  • Carlyle Group CG shares made a new 52-week low of $28.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.06% for the day.
  • Hasbro HAS shares reached a new 52-week low of $72.80 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.97%.
  • Smith & Nephew SNN shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.05 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.04%.
  • Teleflex TFX shares set a new yearly low of $209.44 this morning. The stock was down 1.84% on the session.
  • Charles River CRL shares reached a new 52-week low of $185.31 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.39%.
  • Henry Schein HSIC shares set a new 52-week low of $68.00. The stock traded down 1.38%.
  • Eastman Chemical EMN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $75.04 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.67%.
  • Morningstar MORN stock drifted down 1.94% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $215.02.
  • Okta OKTA shares made a new 52-week low of $55.22 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.
  • Fresenius Medical Care FMS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $14.87. Shares traded down 2.43%.
  • Liberty Global LBTYK shares made a new 52-week low of $17.94 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
  • MarketAxess Holdings MKTX shares moved down 1.87% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $229.20, drifting down 1.87%.
  • Algonquin Power AQN shares set a new 52-week low of $12.57. The stock traded down 0.78%.
  • Healthcare Realty Trust HR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $22.24 and moving down 1.56%.
  • Lumen Technologies LUMN shares fell to $8.18 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.19%.
  • Juniper Networks JNPR stock hit a yearly low of $26.07. The stock was down 0.93% for the day.
  • WestRock WRK shares made a new 52-week low of $32.89 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.
  • Liberty Global LBTYA shares hit a yearly low of $16.96. The stock was down 0.03% on the session.
  • DISH Network DISH shares made a new 52-week low of $15.40 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.47% for the day.
  • A.O. Smith AOS shares were down 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $50.25.
  • Medical Properties Trust MPW shares made a new 52-week low of $12.67 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.73% for the day.
  • Whirlpool WHR shares fell to $140.74 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.07%.
  • AppLovin APP shares moved down 4.78% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.02, drifting down 4.78%.
  • Lufax Holding LU shares set a new 52-week low of $3.25. The stock traded down 1.51%.
  • Bruker BRKR shares hit a yearly low of $49.90. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs CLF shares fell to $14.14 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.35%.
  • Open Text OTEX stock set a new 52-week low of $27.34 on Thursday, moving down 1.65%.
  • Fortune Brands Home FBHS shares fell to $56.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.87%.
  • Alcoa AA stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.63. The stock was down 4.21% on the session.
  • Universal Health Services UHS shares reached a new 52-week low of $92.18 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.06%.
  • Pentair PNR shares hit a yearly low of $40.73. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.
  • Organon OGN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $26.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.75%.
  • Sealed Air SEE shares moved down 1.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $45.86, drifting down 1.21%.
  • Dentsply Sirona XRAY stock drifted down 3.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $29.61.
  • Lithia Motors LAD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $223.94 and moving up 0.45%.
  • Newell Brands NWL shares set a new yearly low of $14.88 this morning. The stock was down 1.84% on the session.
  • Qualtrics International XM shares moved down 3.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.37, drifting down 3.83%.
  • Mohawk Industries MHK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $93.96 and moving down 1.05%.
  • Gentex GNTX shares hit a yearly low of $25.03. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.
  • Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB shares set a new 52-week low of $13.16. The stock traded down 3.58%.
  • MKS Instruments MKSI stock hit a new 52-week low of $84.43. The stock was down 3.18% on the session.
  • Five9 FIVN shares reached a new 52-week low of $76.58 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.51%.
  • XPO Logistics XPO shares reached a new 52-week low of $44.80 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.22%.
  • Woodward WWD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $85.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.38%.
  • Guidewire Software GWRE stock set a new 52-week low of $60.16 on Thursday, moving down 0.89%.
  • QuidelOrtho QDEL shares were down 1.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $73.39.
  • Syneos Health SYNH stock hit $48.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.25%.
  • IAC IAC stock hit a yearly low of $55.21. The stock was down 4.38% for the day.
  • Huntsman HUN stock set a new 52-week low of $24.32 on Thursday, moving up 0.04%.
  • First American Financial FAF shares set a new yearly low of $47.41 this morning. The stock was down 3.89% on the session.
  • Oshkosh OSK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $73.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.93%.
  • Lumentum Holdings LITE stock set a new 52-week low of $71.28 on Thursday, moving down 1.72%.
  • SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE shares made a new 52-week low of $105.95 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.83% for the day.
  • Vornado Realty VNO stock hit $24.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.03%.
  • Owl Rock Capital ORCC stock drifted down 2.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.84.
  • Rayonier RYN shares made a new 52-week low of $31.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.72% for the day.
  • Endava DAVA stock set a new 52-week low of $75.16 on Thursday, moving down 3.27%.
  • Wayfair W shares fell to $38.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.77%.
  • Hawaiian Electric Indus HE shares moved down 0.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.45, drifting down 0.48%.
  • Premier PINC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $33.81. Shares traded down 1.3%.
  • National Storage NSA shares made a new 52-week low of $43.69 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.91% for the day.
  • Euronet Worldwide EEFT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $80.45 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.22%.
  • Tenable Holdings TENB shares were down 4.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $35.32.
  • Independence Realty Trust IRT shares were down 1.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.70.
  • Omnicell OMCL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $87.71. Shares traded down 2.8%.
  • OneMain Holdings OMF shares moved down 4.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.15, drifting down 4.4%.
  • Cousins Props CUZ shares set a new 52-week low of $24.91. The stock traded down 2.5%.
  • Integra Lifesciences IART shares moved down 0.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $43.18, drifting down 0.96%.
  • ICU Medical ICUI shares reached a new 52-week low of $149.87 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.64%.
  • Altair Engineering ALTR stock drifted down 2.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $45.07.
  • Under Armour UAA shares set a new yearly low of $7.83 this morning. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.
  • Physicians Realty Trust DOC stock drifted down 0.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.65.
  • ManpowerGroup MAN shares set a new 52-week low of $67.61. The stock traded down 1.25%.
  • LG Display Co LPL stock hit $4.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.71%.
  • Azenta AZTA shares moved down 3.71% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $45.97, drifting down 3.71%.
  • Bright Horizons Family BFAM stock set a new 52-week low of $58.67 on Thursday, moving down 3.94%.
  • Flowserve FLS shares moved down 0.73% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.91, drifting down 0.73%.
  • PotlatchDeltic PCH shares set a new 52-week low of $41.35. The stock traded down 0.54%.
  • PVH PVH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $50.90. Shares traded down 2.36%.
  • 10x Genomics TXG stock hit $28.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.51%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NEA stock hit a yearly low of $11.07. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.
  • Petco Health and Wellness WOOF shares set a new yearly low of $12.26 this morning. The stock was down 6.41% on the session.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM stock hit a yearly low of $26.90. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.
  • ALLETE ALE stock hit a new 52-week low of $56.44. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
  • Intl Game Tech IGT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $15.90 and moving down 3.95%.
  • Avient AVNT shares hit a yearly low of $34.89. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.
  • Ardagh Metal Packaging AMBP stock hit $5.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.58%.
  • Evotec EVO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.89. Shares traded down 2.94%.
  • Under Armour UA stock hit a yearly low of $6.88. The stock was down 2.33% for the day.
  • Atkore ATKR stock hit a yearly low of $74.90. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
  • Broadstone Net Lease BNL stock set a new 52-week low of $17.90 on Thursday, moving down 2.24%.
  • Sensient Technologies SXT shares set a new yearly low of $72.28 this morning. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.
  • Travel+Leisure TNL shares were down 5.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.49.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE shares made a new 52-week low of $42.95 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.19% for the day.
  • EPR Props EPR shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.00 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.85%.
  • NorthWestern NWE stock hit a new 52-week low of $52.70. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
  • Galapagos GLPG shares fell to $45.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.62%.
  • Highwoods Props HIW shares set a new 52-week low of $28.16. The stock traded down 1.96%.
  • NCR NCR stock hit a yearly low of $21.34. The stock was down 2.14% for the day.
  • Cushman & Wakefield CWK shares set a new 52-week low of $12.47. The stock traded down 3.25%.
  • Park Hotels & Resorts PK shares were down 4.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.39.
  • John Bean Tech JBT shares fell to $87.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.37%.
  • Hanesbrands HBI shares moved down 1.05% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.95, drifting down 1.05%.
  • YETI Holdings YETI shares set a new yearly low of $31.96 this morning. The stock was down 4.64% on the session.
  • Rapid7 RPD shares fell to $46.93 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.22%.
  • Pegasystems PEGA stock drifted down 3.02% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $32.83.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal NAD stock hit a yearly low of $11.41. The stock was down 1.12% for the day.
  • LivaNova LIVN shares made a new 52-week low of $49.29 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.36% for the day.
  • Helen Of Troy HELE shares fell to $107.78 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.65%.
  • Envestnet ENV stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $47.35. Shares traded down 3.05%.
  • Conmed CNMD stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $83.97. Shares traded down 2.28%.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.04 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.07%.
  • Mercury Sys MRCY stock set a new 52-week low of $43.70 on Thursday, moving down 1.66%.
  • SITE Centers SITC stock hit a yearly low of $11.66. The stock was down 3.1% for the day.
  • Leslies LESL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $13.27. Shares traded down 1.62%.
  • Blackbaud BLKB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $44.00 and moving up 1.69%.
  • ACI Worldwide ACIW stock set a new 52-week low of $20.84 on Thursday, moving down 2.47%.
  • Moelis & Co MC stock hit a new 52-week low of $36.95. The stock was down 2.32% on the session.
  • JetBlue Airways JBLU shares moved down 5.43% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.22, drifting down 5.43%.
  • Ambarella AMBA shares hit a yearly low of $59.78. The stock was down 6.3% on the session.
  • Verint Systems VRNT shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.59 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.98%.
  • Methanex MEOH shares fell to $31.29 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.19%.
  • ESAB ESAB shares set a new yearly low of $35.72 this morning. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.
  • Perficient PRFT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $60.99 and moving down 2.63%.
  • Sotera Health SHC shares set a new yearly low of $7.11 this morning. The stock was up 1.91% on the session.
  • GoodRx Holdings GDRX shares were down 2.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.23.
  • Hayward Holdings HAYW shares fell to $9.67 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.41%.
  • Evertec EVTC stock hit a yearly low of $31.52. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
  • Pebblebrook Hotel PEB shares set a new 52-week low of $15.73. The stock traded down 3.55%.
  • Certara CERT stock hit a yearly low of $12.92. The stock was down 1.44% for the day.
  • FormFactor FORM stock set a new 52-week low of $25.83 on Thursday, moving down 2.86%.
  • Safehold SAFE shares were down 3.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.61.
  • St. Joe JOE shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.87 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.73%.
  • Opendoor Technologies OPEN stock drifted down 5.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.03.
  • Arconic ARNC stock set a new 52-week low of $18.46 on Thursday, moving down 3.23%.
  • Uniti Group UNIT shares made a new 52-week low of $7.97 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.26% for the day.
  • Super Group (SGHC) SGHC shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.84 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.02%.
  • Upwork UPWK shares made a new 52-week low of $14.20 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.91% for the day.
  • Pricesmart PSMT stock hit a new 52-week low of $60.08. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.
  • Novavax NVAX stock hit a yearly low of $23.01. The stock was down 8.66% for the day.
  • Sonos SONO shares fell to $14.22 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.86%.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB stock set a new 52-week low of $44.88 on Thursday, moving down 1.47%.
  • Retail Opportunity ROIC shares fell to $14.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.51%.
  • United Breweries Co CCU stock set a new 52-week low of $9.81 on Thursday, moving down 0.9%.
  • AMC Entertainment APE shares fell to $3.41 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.72%.
  • Tronox Holdings TROX stock hit a yearly low of $11.67. The stock was down 1.1% for the day.
  • Macerich MAC stock hit $8.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.3%.
  • Nikola NKLA shares made a new 52-week low of $4.05 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.28% for the day.
  • CarGurus CARG shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.83 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.97%.
  • Upstart Hldgs UPST shares set a new yearly low of $21.38 this morning. The stock was down 5.86% on the session.
  • Minerals Technologies MTX shares were down 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $53.29.
  • SiTime SITM shares moved down 2.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $81.07, drifting down 2.02%.
  • Kennametal KMT stock set a new 52-week low of $21.16 on Thursday, moving down 2.48%.
  • Oatly Group OTLY shares were up 2.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.65.
  • Tilray TLRY shares made a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.69% for the day.
  • eXp World Holdings EXPI stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.94. The stock was down 3.83% on the session.
  • Bread Financial Holdings BFH shares hit a yearly low of $33.52. The stock was down 3.58% on the session.
  • Washington REIT WRE shares hit a yearly low of $18.98. The stock was down 2.98% on the session.
  • COHEN & STEERS QUALITY RQI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.28. Shares traded down 2.15%.
  • Duckhorn Portfolio NAPA stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.05. The stock was down 2.68% on the session.
  • Diversey Hldgs DSEY shares fell to $4.90 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.3%.
  • MillerKnoll MLKN shares set a new yearly low of $21.06 this morning. The stock was down 4.07% on the session.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity BDJ stock hit a yearly low of $8.59. The stock was down 1.61% for the day.
  • Chimera Investment CIM shares were down 8.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.71.
  • American Assets Trust AAT shares hit a yearly low of $26.02. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
  • Constellium CSTM shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.72 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.27%.
  • Hain Celestial Group HAIN shares set a new yearly low of $17.13 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
  • MINISO Group Holding MNSO stock hit $4.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.91%.
  • Allegiant Travel ALGT stock set a new 52-week low of $83.04 on Thursday, moving down 3.34%.
  • Fortress Transportation FTAI shares were down 3.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.29.
  • Barnes Gr B shares were down 2.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $29.47.
  • Blackrock Municipal 2030 BTT shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.13 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.31%.
  • Cinemark Hldgs CNK stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.22. Shares traded down 1.47%.
  • Maxar Technologies MAXR shares set a new yearly low of $20.05 this morning. The stock was down 3.83% on the session.
  • Coursera COUR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.69%.
  • BlackRock Science BSTZ stock set a new 52-week low of $18.87 on Thursday, moving down 2.43%.
  • CureVac CVAC stock hit $7.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.01%.
  • Paramount Group PGRE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.52 and moving down 1.65%.
  • Hillman Solutions HLMN stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.47. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.
  • Angi ANGI shares set a new yearly low of $2.89 this morning. The stock was down 2.02% on the session.
  • OPKO Health OPK shares set a new yearly low of $1.85 this morning. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.
  • C3.ai AI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $13.16. Shares traded down 0.45%.
  • Vista Outdoor VSTO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.01 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.06%.
  • Sixth Street Specialty TSLX stock drifted down 1.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.30.
  • BlackRock ESG ECAT stock set a new 52-week low of $13.37 on Thursday, moving down 0.89%.
  • Liberty Latin America LILA shares fell to $6.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.95%.
  • EchoStar SATS shares made a new 52-week low of $15.92 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.03% for the day.
  • WideOpenWest WOW shares fell to $14.83 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.83%.
  • Global Net Lease GNL shares made a new 52-week low of $12.53 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.19% for the day.
  • InterDigital IDCC stock hit a yearly low of $43.39. The stock was down 1.72% for the day.
  • SolarWinds SWI shares made a new 52-week low of $7.86 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.59% for the day.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE shares hit a yearly low of $4.88. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.
  • NexPoint Residential NXRT stock hit a yearly low of $48.06. The stock was down 0.75% for the day.
  • Dada Nexus DADA shares fell to $4.79 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.03%.
  • Alexander & Baldwin ALEX stock hit a yearly low of $16.84. The stock was down 1.57% for the day.
  • HNI HNI shares moved down 1.82% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.46, drifting down 1.82%.
  • Costamare CMRE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.59 and moving down 2.14%.
  • Fulgent Genetics FLGT shares made a new 52-week low of $37.82 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.
  • Franchise Group FRG shares moved down 3.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.51, drifting down 3.86%.
  • ePlus PLUS shares hit a yearly low of $42.10. The stock was down 0.78% on the session.
  • Nutex Health NUTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.70. The stock was down 4.51% on the session.
  • 3D Sys DDD stock hit a yearly low of $8.38. The stock was down 4.59% for the day.
  • Celestica CLS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.70 and moving down 2.67%.
  • Paysafe PSFE shares hit a yearly low of $1.45. The stock was down 5.52% on the session.
  • Emergent BioSolutions EBS stock hit $20.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.22%.
  • BlackRock Taxable BBN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.76%.
  • Avanos Medical AVNS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.32%.
  • Patrick Industries PATK stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $44.82. Shares traded down 2.46%.
  • Atrion ATRI stock hit a new 52-week low of $577.52. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
  • Golden Entertainment GDEN shares fell to $35.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.19%.
  • Primoris Services PRIM shares set a new yearly low of $18.95 this morning. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.
  • Compass COMP shares made a new 52-week low of $2.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.15% for the day.
  • Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA shares made a new 52-week low of $5.93 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.38% for the day.
  • Stratasys SSYS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $14.70 and moving down 2.89%.
  • Healthcare Services Group HCSG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $13.25. Shares traded down 1.72%.
  • Zuora ZUO stock set a new 52-week low of $7.38 on Thursday, moving down 3.2%.
  • Anywhere Real Estate HOUS shares fell to $8.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.61%.
  • iStar STAR stock hit $11.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.99%.
  • Blackrock Credit BTZ stock drifted down 1.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.19.
  • Steelcase SCS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.31 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.15%.
  • Beyond Meat BYND shares were down 6.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.69.
  • Saul Centers BFS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $39.13 and moving down 2.88%.
  • AMC Networks AMCX shares made a new 52-week low of $21.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.96% for the day.
  • Netstreit NTST shares moved down 1.9% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.26, drifting down 1.9%.
  • Magnite MGNI stock drifted down 3.49% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.75.
  • Greenbrier Companies GBX shares set a new yearly low of $27.36 this morning. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.
  • Sturm Ruger & Co RGR shares hit a yearly low of $49.67. The stock was up 0.61% on the session.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free NRK stock set a new 52-week low of $10.18 on Thursday, moving down 0.1%.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG shares set a new 52-week low of $2.33. The stock traded down 3.88%.
  • Momentive Global MNTV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.89%.
  • Sun Country Airlines SNCY stock hit a yearly low of $14.90. The stock was down 4.64% for the day.
  • Guess GES stock drifted down 1.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.65.
  • CareDx CDNA stock set a new 52-week low of $15.83 on Thursday, moving down 2.44%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield MQY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.48 and moving down 0.86%.
  • SkyWest SKYW shares fell to $16.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.86%.
  • Blackrock Muni Interm MUI stock hit $11.14 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.36%.
  • Innoviva INVA shares made a new 52-week low of $11.78 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.91% for the day.
  • Heska HSKA shares moved down 2.98% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $74.71, drifting down 2.98%.
  • Alliancebernstein Glb AWF shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.39 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.26%.
  • Office Props IT OPI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $16.54 and moving down 2.09%.
  • Imax IMAX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $13.79 and moving down 1.34%.
  • Armada Hoffler Properties AHH shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.61 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.01%.
  • BrightView Holdings BV stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.29. Shares traded down 1.88%.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock hit $37.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.5%.
  • Westlake Chemical WLKP shares set a new yearly low of $21.66 this morning. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.
  • Redwood Trust RWT shares hit a yearly low of $6.43. The stock was down 8.5% on the session.
  • Dole DOLE shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.90 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.63%.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine FFC shares fell to $15.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.38%.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est IGR shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.37 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.89%.
  • Accel Entertainment ACEL shares made a new 52-week low of $8.08 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD MYI shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.65 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.71%.
  • Vimeo VMEO shares were down 3.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.34.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal EIM shares were down 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.97.
  • LivePerson LPSN stock hit $9.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.91%.
  • RPT Realty RPT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.34. Shares traded down 3.35%.
  • Standard Motor Products SMP shares set a new yearly low of $32.52 this morning. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.
  • Bright Health Gr BHG stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.11. The stock was down 5.51% on the session.
  • Arco Platform ARCE shares were down 2.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.30.
  • Valneva VALN shares moved down 3.63% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.93, drifting down 3.63%.
  • Redfin RDFN stock set a new 52-week low of $6.38 on Thursday, moving down 6.2%.
  • Forrester Res FORR shares set a new yearly low of $35.48 this morning. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.
  • Gladstone Land LAND shares set a new 52-week low of $19.53. The stock traded down 2.01%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings MUJ shares were down 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.17.
  • NOVONIX NVX shares hit a yearly low of $5.40. The stock was down 0.18% on the session.
  • Aberdeen Asia-pacific FAX shares hit a yearly low of $2.60. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.
  • Eventbrite EB shares made a new 52-week low of $6.54 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.52% for the day.
  • Materialise MTLS shares fell to $10.76 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.73%.
  • National Western Life NWLI shares set a new 52-week low of $176.02. The stock traded down 1.52%.
  • Cimpress CMPR shares made a new 52-week low of $24.41 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.57% for the day.
  • HUYA HUYA shares were down 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.67.
  • Cerence CRNC stock drifted down 2.52% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.23.
  • Invesco Municipal VMO stock hit $9.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.65%.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income PML stock hit $9.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.19%.
  • Cerus CERS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.52 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.51% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings MHD shares moved up 0.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.77, drifting up 0.08%.
  • MarineMax HZO shares moved down 1.82% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $29.04, drifting down 1.82%.
  • Global Medical REIT GMRE stock set a new 52-week low of $9.54 on Thursday, moving down 5.35%.
  • CEVA CEVA stock set a new 52-week low of $26.81 on Thursday, moving down 3.31%.
  • Nuveen Dynamic Municipal NDMO shares were down 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.29.
  • Triumph Group TGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.52 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.17%.
  • Universal Health Realty UHT stock drifted down 1.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $44.45.
  • HomeStreet HMST shares set a new 52-week low of $32.53. The stock traded down 1.84%.
  • Century Aluminum CENX shares made a new 52-week low of $6.57 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.56% for the day.
  • System1 SST shares hit a yearly low of $6.48. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.
  • ContextLogic WISH stock set a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Thursday, moving down 4.85%.
  • Western Asset WIW stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.66. Shares traded down 2.42%.
  • Rover Group ROVR stock drifted down 4.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.22.
  • Domo DOMO shares set a new yearly low of $17.01 this morning. The stock was down 4.89% on the session.
  • Lion Electric LEV stock hit $3.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.23%.
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD stock hit $8.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.68%.
  • Lilium LILM shares were down 3.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.96.
  • Forestar Group FOR shares moved down 3.01% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.43, drifting down 3.01%.
  • SomaLogic SLGC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.12 and moving down 2.48%.
  • Holley HLLY shares set a new yearly low of $4.81 this morning. The stock was down 2.31% on the session.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global BOE shares set a new 52-week low of $9.04. The stock traded down 1.08%.
  • Invesco Value Municipal IIM stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.97. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.
  • Interface TILE stock set a new 52-week low of $9.27 on Thursday, moving down 2.0%.
  • Unisys UIS shares were down 3.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.03.
  • Phibro Animal Health PAHC shares fell to $13.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.89%.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income PCN shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.16 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.97%.
  • Arrival ARVL stock hit $0.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.34%.
  • Kelly Services KELYA stock drifted down 2.89% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.92.
  • Invesco Trust VGM stock hit a yearly low of $9.66. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic DIAX shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.35 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.76%.
  • Big Lots BIG stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.87. The stock was down 2.86% on the session.
  • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares were down 11.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.07.
  • UserTesting USER stock drifted down 2.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.57.
  • Cardiovascular Systems CSII shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.53 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.78%.
  • Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $26.01 and moving down 2.18%.
  • Health Catalyst HCAT shares fell to $9.24 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.57%.
  • Blend Labs BLND stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.10 and moving down 4.2%.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT BLE shares set a new yearly low of $10.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.
  • Invesco Quality Municipal IQI shares set a new yearly low of $9.41 this morning. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.
  • Allbirds BIRD stock set a new 52-week low of $3.31 on Thursday, moving down 3.33%.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor MX shares made a new 52-week low of $10.81 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.08% for the day.
  • Latham Group SWIM shares hit a yearly low of $4.10. The stock was down 4.94% on the session.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Intl BGY stock set a new 52-week low of $4.61 on Thursday, moving down 1.28%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD shares set a new yearly low of $10.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.
  • 2U TWOU stock drifted down 2.37% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.15.
  • Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI shares hit a yearly low of $9.93. The stock was up 2.63% on the session.
  • Taboola.com TBLA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.93 and moving down 3.48%.
  • Stitch Fix SFIX shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Thursday morning, moving down 11.5%.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC shares hit a yearly low of $1.85. The stock was down 3.08% on the session.
  • Aeva Technologies AEVA shares were down 5.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.98.
  • MainStay MacKay MMD shares moved down 1.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.25, drifting down 1.39%.
  • Invesco California Value VCV stock set a new 52-week low of $9.31 on Thursday, moving down 0.77%.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT BFK shares moved down 0.6% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.88, drifting down 0.6%.
  • Hyzon Motors HYZN stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.78. The stock was down 5.96% on the session.
  • Tattooed Chef TTCF shares set a new yearly low of $5.30 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund MVF shares moved down 0.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.77, drifting down 0.42%.
  • Skillz SKLZ shares fell to $1.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.13%.
  • Amarin Corp AMRN stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.
  • Western Asset Managed MMU shares fell to $9.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.79%.
  • Despegar.com DESP stock drifted down 4.53% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.51.
  • Thornburg Income Builder TBLD shares set a new 52-week low of $13.33. The stock traded down 1.34%.
  • America's Car-Mart CRMT stock hit a yearly low of $66.00. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.
  • Nuvation Bio NUVB shares were down 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.92.
  • Pitney Bowes PBI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.44 and moving down 1.41%.
  • Arlo Technologies ARLO stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.81. The stock was down 5.21% on the session.
  • Voya Global Equity IGD shares hit a yearly low of $5.14. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
  • Nuveen Multi-Asset Income NMAI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.21. Shares traded down 0.97%.
  • AEA-Bridges Impact IMPX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.00. Shares traded down 7.36%.
  • Surmodics SRDX stock hit a yearly low of $29.00. The stock was down 0.92% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muniassets Fund MUA shares fell to $10.56 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.12%.
  • ON24 ONTF stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.42. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.
  • TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG shares were down 2.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.51.
  • 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS stock drifted up 3.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.83.
  • 8x8 EGHT shares hit a yearly low of $3.61. The stock was down 4.24% on the session.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NY MYN stock hit a yearly low of $9.80. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.
  • Pennant Park Investment PNNT stock hit a yearly low of $5.94. The stock was down 2.54% for the day.
  • Forge Global Holdings FRGE stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.22. Shares traded down 1.95%.
  • Orchid Island Cap ORC shares fell to $10.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.96%.
  • ADC Therapeutics ADCT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.86 and moving down 3.06%.
  • AMMO POWW shares made a new 52-week low of $3.18 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
  • Invesco Advantage VKI stock drifted down 0.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.47.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.69 and moving down 9.9%.
  • Royce Micro-Cap Trust RMT stock set a new 52-week low of $8.10 on Thursday, moving down 1.87%.
  • West Bancorp WTBA stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.00. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.
  • Athersys ATHX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.18 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.4% for the day.
  • Sarcos Technology STRC stock hit $2.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.84%.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier AWP shares were down 3.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.21.
  • RE/MAX Hldgs RMAX shares hit a yearly low of $19.06. The stock was down 2.12% on the session.
  • Niu Technologies NIU stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.65. Shares traded down 1.71%.
  • Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.21 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.07%.
  • LendingTree TREE shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.36 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.69%.
  • OneSpan OSPN shares fell to $8.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.66%.
  • Community Health Systems CYH stock hit a yearly low of $2.55. The stock was down 5.33% for the day.
  • Aarons AAN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $11.15. Shares traded down 2.87%.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.19%.
  • DWS Municipal IT KTF shares fell to $8.56 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.93%.
  • Wheels Up Experience UP shares set a new yearly low of $1.35 this morning. The stock was down 2.64% on the session.
  • Sema4 Holdings SMFR shares were down 4.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.86.
  • Cardlytics CDLX stock hit a yearly low of $10.02. The stock was down 6.26% for the day.
  • Lovesac LOVE stock hit a yearly low of $21.57. The stock was down 4.58% for the day.
  • Bluegreen Vacations BVH shares fell to $17.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.85%.
  • RiverNorth Flex Muni b RFMZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.39 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.66%.
  • Eaton Vance Senior EFR shares made a new 52-week low of $11.26 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.22% for the day.
  • Virtus Total Return Fund ZTR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.68%.
  • Daseke DSKE stock hit a yearly low of $5.12. The stock was down 4.45% for the day.
  • MFS Intermediate IT MIN shares moved down 0.33% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.80, drifting down 0.33%.
  • Foghorn Therapeutics FHTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.76 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.12%.
  • Gladstone Capital GLAD stock hit a yearly low of $9.38. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.
  • MiMedx Group MDXG stock drifted down 4.56% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.81.
  • Bandwidth BAND shares fell to $12.56 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.46%.
  • WW International WW shares made a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.64% for the day.
  • Skillsoft SKIL shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.90 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.39%.
  • Casa Systems CASA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.61%.
  • Ranpak Hldgs PACK shares set a new 52-week low of $3.77. The stock traded down 4.36%.
  • First Trust Enhanced FFA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.1%.
  • Virtus Convertible NCV shares moved down 2.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.39, drifting down 2.55%.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl AFB shares were down 0.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.68.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.03 and moving down 3.55%.
  • Morgan Stanley China CAF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.82%.
  • Gilat Satellite Networks GILT shares made a new 52-week low of $5.36 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.2% for the day.
  • Starry Group Holdings STRY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.78%.
  • Offerpad Solutions OPAD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.54%.
  • Manitowoc Co MTW shares were down 1.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.52.
  • Putnam Managed Municipal PMM stock hit a yearly low of $6.09. The stock was down 1.92% for the day.
  • China Yuchai Intl CYD shares moved down 1.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.30, drifting down 1.88%.
  • Global Water Resources GWRS shares hit a yearly low of $12.40. The stock was down 2.01% on the session.
  • Blade Air Mobility BLDE shares hit a yearly low of $4.07. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.
  • CarParts.com PRTS shares fell to $5.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.03%.
  • RiverNorth Managed RMM stock hit $14.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.13%.
  • Diversified Healthcare DHC stock set a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Thursday, moving down 2.8%.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic DSM shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.85 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.34%.
  • Gannett Co GCI shares set a new 52-week low of $1.94. The stock traded down 0.76%.
  • ZimVie ZIMV shares moved down 3.63% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.81, drifting down 3.63%.
  • Tango Therapeutics TNGX stock hit $3.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.28%.
  • Cantaloupe CTLP shares set a new yearly low of $3.85 this morning. The stock was down 4.84% on the session.
  • MoneyLion ML shares hit a yearly low of $1.12. The stock was down 3.78% on the session.
  • Betterware de Mexico SAPI BWMX shares set a new 52-week low of $7.35. The stock traded down 5.09%.
  • Vaxart VXRT shares hit a yearly low of $2.11. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.
  • Oil States International OIS shares set a new 52-week low of $4.19. The stock traded down 0.47%.
  • Blackrock Income Trust BKT stock hit $4.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.64%.
  • FutureFuel FF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.07 and moving down 1.3%.
  • Upland Software UPLD stock hit a yearly low of $8.10. The stock was down 3.21% for the day.
  • Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH shares were down 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.04.
  • Meta Materials MMAT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Thursday morning, moving down 9.96%.
  • ASA Gold & Precious Metal ASA shares moved down 1.06% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.03, drifting down 1.06%.
  • Blackrock NY Municipal BNY stock set a new 52-week low of $10.19 on Thursday, moving down 1.07%.
  • PetIQ PETQ stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.42. Shares traded down 3.32%.
  • ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS AEF shares were down 2.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.83.
  • Kimball International KBAL shares hit a yearly low of $6.64. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.
  • Clough Global Opps GLO stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.87. The stock was down 3.75% on the session.
  • First Western Financial MYFW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $25.50 and moving down 1.84%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NUW shares set a new yearly low of $13.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.
  • Colony Bankcorp CBAN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $13.44. Shares traded down 1.67%.
  • Pioneer High IT PHT stock drifted down 0.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.73.
  • Babylon Holdings BBLN shares set a new yearly low of $0.55 this morning. The stock was down 1.89% on the session.
  • Information Servs Gr III stock set a new 52-week low of $4.92 on Thursday, moving down 1.69%.
  • Rigetti Computing RGTI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.92 and moving down 3.54%.
  • Nuveen Real Estate Income JRS shares fell to $8.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.7%.
  • Willdan Group WLDN shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.59 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.57%.
  • LianBio LIAN shares set a new yearly low of $1.99 this morning. The stock was down 5.12% on the session.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock hit a yearly low of $0.38. The stock was down 5.27% for the day.
  • Red Violet RDVT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $16.05 and moving down 1.83%.
  • EverQuote EVER shares moved down 6.73% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.83, drifting down 6.73%.
  • Xos XOS stock hit $1.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.1%.
  • Local Bounti LOCL shares were down 3.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.25.
  • Pure Cycle PCYO stock hit a yearly low of $8.60. The stock was down 2.6% for the day.
  • Five Point Holdings FPH shares moved down 1.32% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.90, drifting down 1.32%.
  • Lmp Capital & Income Fund SCD stock hit a yearly low of $11.68. The stock was down 2.48% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal ETX stock set a new 52-week low of $18.70 on Thursday, moving down 2.3%.
  • Berkeley Lights BLI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.95. Shares traded down 4.97%.
  • LL Flooring Holdings LL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.84 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.69%.
  • Stratus Properties STRS stock set a new 52-week low of $23.28 on Thursday, moving down 4.11%.
  • Invesco Trust For Invnt VTN stock drifted up 1.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.86.
  • Ideanomics IDEX shares made a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.88% for the day.
  • Western Asset Global Corp GDO shares hit a yearly low of $12.37. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
  • Unifi UFI shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.09 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.93%.
  • AEye LIDR shares hit a yearly low of $1.10. The stock was down 2.97% on the session.
  • Vintage Wine Estates VWE stock drifted down 4.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.89.
  • Smart Share Glb EM shares set a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock traded down 0.71%.
  • Akoustis Technologies AKTS stock hit $3.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.71%.
  • Village Farms Intl VFF shares set a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock traded down 4.5%.
  • Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI shares hit a yearly low of $5.21. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.
  • Ouster OUST stock hit $0.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.91%.
  • PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund PZC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $7.60 and moving down 1.1%.
  • Invesco Bond VBF shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.83 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.68%.
  • Mind Medicine MNMD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.84 and moving down 7.82%.
  • Oxford Square Cap OXSQ shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.75%.
  • Taiwan Fund TWN stock set a new 52-week low of $22.23 on Thursday, moving down 1.19%.
  • The RealReal REAL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.65 and moving down 6.91%.
  • WM Tech MAPS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Thursday morning, moving down 7.22%.
  • BNY Mellon High Yield DHF shares fell to $2.18 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.1%.
  • Enthusiast Gaming EGLX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.03. Shares traded down 6.26%.
  • New America High Income HYB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.72. Shares traded down 0.53%.
  • Spire Global SPIR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Thursday, moving down 1.32%.
  • Rent the Runway RENT shares set a new yearly low of $2.40 this morning. The stock was down 6.18% on the session.
  • Western Asset Global High EHI shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.91 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.71%.
  • Dave DAVE shares made a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.78% for the day.
  • Oportun Financial OPRT shares set a new 52-week low of $4.60. The stock traded down 4.63%.
  • Rubicon Technologies RBT shares made a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.96% for the day.
  • Citi Trends CTRN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $17.65 and moving down 3.04%.
  • Immutep IMMP shares fell to $1.71 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.98%.
  • Doma Holdings DOMA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.65%.
  • Perpetua Resources PPTA shares set a new 52-week low of $2.29. The stock traded up 0.43%.
  • Cleanspark CLSK stock drifted down 3.99% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.09.
  • Jounce Therapeutics JNCE stock drifted down 1.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.72.
  • TrueCar TRUE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.51 and moving up 1.96%.
  • WeTrade Group WETG stock drifted down 3.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.71.
  • SuRo Capital SSSS stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.62. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd PFD shares set a new 52-week low of $11.10. The stock traded down 2.27%.
  • Personalis PSNL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.01 and moving down 5.3%.
  • Escalade ESCA shares hit a yearly low of $10.01. The stock was down 2.34% on the session.
  • Aterian ATER shares fell to $1.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.93%.
  • Special Opportunities SPE shares hit a yearly low of $11.67. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
  • XL Fleet XL shares made a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.06% for the day.
  • Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA stock hit $3.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.26%.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal DMF shares fell to $6.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.
  • Lightning eMotors ZEV stock hit $1.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.75%.
  • Nuveen Preferred JPT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $18.41. Shares traded up 0.13%.
  • Icosavax ICVX stock hit $3.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.96%.
  • John Hancock Inc Secs JHS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.94 and moving down 2.19%.
  • DermTech DMTK shares set a new 52-week low of $4.15. The stock traded down 6.07%.
  • AG Mortgage Investment MITT stock set a new 52-week low of $5.50 on Thursday, moving down 2.56%.
  • Western Asset Premier WEA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.30 and moving down 1.53%.
  • Nuveen Short Duration JSD stock hit $11.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.73%.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd PFO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.02. Shares traded down 0.87%.
  • Inozyme Pharma INZY shares set a new 52-week low of $2.85. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Byrna Technologies BYRN shares fell to $5.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.36%.
  • XBiotech XBIT stock drifted up 0.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.76.
  • Wayside Technology Group WSTG shares set a new 52-week low of $25.90. The stock traded down 1.07%.
  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares set a new 52-week low of $0.85. The stock traded down 2.16%.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares moved down 4.13% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.56, drifting down 4.13%.
  • Western Asset Municipal MNP shares made a new 52-week low of $11.62 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock set a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Thursday, moving down 4.61%.
  • Aberdeen Global Dynamic AGD stock hit $8.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.27%.
  • L.B. Foster FSTR shares set a new yearly low of $9.67 this morning. The stock was up 2.14% on the session.
  • Delta Apparel DLA shares hit a yearly low of $15.62. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.
  • Inspirato ISPO stock drifted down 2.62% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.02.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares moved down 4.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.58, drifting down 4.55%.
  • Atossa Therapeutics ATOS shares fell to $0.81 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.67%.
  • BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb DCF stock hit a yearly low of $6.96. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.
  • Camber Energy CEI shares were down 8.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.20.
  • Aberdeen Australia Equity IAF stock hit $4.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.03%.
  • Nuveen Massachusetts NMT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.97%.
  • Voya Emerging Markets IHD stock drifted down 0.66% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.30.
  • Telesat TSAT shares hit a yearly low of $8.01. The stock was down 5.59% on the session.
  • Co-Diagnostics CODX shares hit a yearly low of $2.90. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.
  • Zepp Health ZEPP shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.09%.
  • Vera Bradley VRA shares set a new 52-week low of $3.02. The stock traded down 2.38%.
  • GAN GAN stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.21. The stock was down 5.86% on the session.
  • Fathom Holdings FTHM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.50 and moving down 3.29%.
  • Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares moved down 9.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.06, drifting down 9.96%.
  • First Eagle Alternative FCRD stock drifted down 0.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.11.
  • DWS Strategic Municipal KSM shares set a new yearly low of $8.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.
  • Standard BioTools LAB shares moved down 9.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.17, drifting down 9.23%.
  • ChromaDex CDXC shares moved down 3.65% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.32, drifting down 3.65%.
  • Gabelli Global Small GGZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.14. Shares traded down 0.99%.
  • Gabelli Global Utility GLU shares moved down 0.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.05, drifting down 0.4%.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal PNI stock hit $8.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.74%.
  • Virtus Global VGI shares fell to $7.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.32%.
  • Mfs High Yield Municipal CMU stock hit a yearly low of $3.13. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.
  • IronNet IRNT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.8%.
  • Pixelworks PXLW shares set a new 52-week low of $1.60. The stock traded down 2.4%.
  • MicroCloud Hologram HOLO shares made a new 52-week low of $1.67 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.0% for the day.
  • Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.02 on Thursday, moving down 9.25%.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares fell to $2.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.07%.
  • Nogin NOGN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.3%.
  • Innodata INOD shares were down 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.95.
  • So-Young Intl SY shares set a new 52-week low of $0.76. The stock traded down 2.83%.
  • ESSA Pharma EPIX shares fell to $1.76 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.55%.
  • Viomi Technology Co VIOT shares were down 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.12.
  • IO Biotech IOBT stock hit $2.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.8%.
  • Express EXPR shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.74%.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics TCRR shares hit a yearly low of $2.03. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
  • Marketwise MKTW stock drifted down 1.3% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.23.
  • Voya Asia Pacific High IAE shares were down 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.23.
  • Passage Bio PASG stock drifted down 2.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.34.
  • US Energy USEG stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.87. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.
  • National CineMedia NCMI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.32%.
  • Eaton Vance CA Muni CEV shares set a new 52-week low of $10.01. The stock traded down 1.67%.
  • Compugen CGEN shares fell to $0.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.12%.
  • Mesa Air Group MESA stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.88. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
  • EMCORE EMKR shares hit a yearly low of $1.82. The stock was down 2.13% on the session.
  • Polished.com POL stock hit $0.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.03%.
  • Boxed BOXD shares fell to $0.89 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.14%.
  • Hennessy Advisors HNNA shares made a new 52-week low of $8.76 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.86% for the day.
  • FOXO Technologies FOXO shares were down 7.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.95.
  • BitNile Hldgs NILE shares made a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.22% for the day.
  • Mfs Inv Grade Municipal CXH stock hit $7.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.61%.
  • Clearside Biomedical CLSD shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Thursday morning, moving down 7.83%.
  • SQZ Biotechnologies SQZ shares were down 11.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.01.
  • Lucid Diagnostics LUCD stock hit $1.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.09%.
  • AquaBounty Technologies AQB shares fell to $0.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.56%.
  • Surface Oncology SURF shares set a new 52-week low of $1.06. The stock traded down 6.93%.
  • Orbital Infrastructure OIG shares were down 3.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.50.
  • GreenPower Motor Co GP shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.57 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.7%.
  • Advanced Emissions Solns ADES shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.11 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.95%.
  • BioLine Rx BLRX stock drifted down 1.97% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.95.
  • Viant Technology DSP stock hit $4.14 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.13%.
  • Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.83% for the day.
  • Unity Biotechnology UBX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.41 and moving down 1.39%.
  • First Trust/aberdeen Glb FAM shares made a new 52-week low of $5.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.
  • Imperial Ptrl IMPP stock drifted down 5.58% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.29.
  • John Hancock HTY shares were down 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.97.
  • Aptose Biosciences APTO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.58. The stock was down 7.74% on the session.
  • Graphex Gr GRFX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.59. The stock traded down 10.59%.
  • Lantern Pharma LTRN stock hit $4.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.57%.
  • Mustang Bio MBIO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 11.57%.
  • SRAX SRAX shares were down 5.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.71.
  • Rekor Systems REKR shares set a new 52-week low of $0.90. The stock traded down 6.46%.
  • Quince Therapeutics QNCX shares were down 4.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.35.
  • NantHealth NH shares fell to $0.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.77%.
  • Biotricity BTCY stock hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 3.63% for the day.
  • GoHealth GOCO shares hit a yearly low of $0.35. The stock was down 7.25% on the session.
  • IZEA Worldwide IZEA shares hit a yearly low of $0.75. The stock was down 3.82% on the session.
  • Icecure Medical ICCM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.26 and moving down 3.05%.
  • Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free NXN shares hit a yearly low of $11.29. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.
  • Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock set a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Thursday, moving down 3.33%.
  • Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.66 and moving down 0.68%.
  • Applied Molecular AMTI shares set a new 52-week low of $1.04. The stock traded down 4.39%.
  • Ballantyne Strong BTN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.99 and moving down 2.97%.
  • Takung Art TKAT shares set a new yearly low of $1.13 this morning. The stock was down 3.0% on the session.
  • Treasure Global TGL shares fell to $2.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.43%.
  • CarLotz LOTZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.33 and moving down 3.22%.
  • Lizhi LIZI stock hit a yearly low of $0.71. The stock was down 7.42% for the day.
  • Leafly Holdings LFLY shares set a new yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was down 6.38% on the session.
  • Purple Biotech PPBT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.48% for the day.
  • Comstock LODE shares hit a yearly low of $0.44. The stock was down 2.17% on the session.
  • Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.0%.
  • Mfs Intermediate High Inc CIF shares moved down 1.12% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.76, drifting down 1.12%.
  • Entera Bio ENTX stock hit $1.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.3%.
  • Franklin Wireless FKWL stock hit $2.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • iClick Interactive Asia ICLK shares made a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.03% for the day.
  • Phoenix Motor PEV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.66 and moving down 7.18%.
  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.0%.
  • Tandy Leather Factory TLF shares set a new yearly low of $3.97 this morning. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX shares set a new yearly low of $0.73 this morning. The stock was down 3.71% on the session.
  • T2 Biosystems TTOO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.09 and moving down 8.28%.
  • Usio USIO stock hit a yearly low of $1.25. The stock was down 3.38% for the day.
  • OppFi OPFI stock hit $2.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.27%.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics HARP stock hit $0.96 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.73%.
  • Cyngn CYN shares were down 6.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.94.
  • CorEnergy Infr Trust CORR stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.
  • Remark Hldgs MARK shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.19%.
  • Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.0%.
  • Alset EHome International AEI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Thursday, moving down 3.14%.
  • Steakholder Foods STKH stock drifted down 4.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.96.
  • Globus Maritime GLBS stock hit a yearly low of $1.44. The stock was down 4.0% for the day.
  • Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.18%.
  • FingerMotion FNGR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.62 and moving down 2.65%.
  • Cocrystal Pharma COCP stock hit a yearly low of $0.27. The stock was down 5.78% for the day.
  • Super League Gaming SLGG shares set a new 52-week low of $0.72. The stock traded down 1.34%.
  • AYRO AYRO stock drifted down 2.86% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.72.
  • AirNet Technology ANTE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.55%.
  • DallasNews DALN stock set a new 52-week low of $4.78 on Thursday, moving down 0.72%.
  • Vaccinex VCNX stock hit a yearly low of $0.58. The stock was down 8.4% for the day.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was down 3.94% for the day.
  • Marin Software MRIN shares made a new 52-week low of $1.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.0% for the day.
  • Vincerx Pharma VINC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.03. Shares traded down 4.74%.
  • iPower IPW shares hit a yearly low of $0.79. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.
  • Vivos Therapeutics VVOS shares made a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.58% for the day.
  • Digital Ally DGLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.48. Shares traded down 4.8%.
  • EBET EBET stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.42 and moving down 2.03%.
  • Vislink Technologies VISL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.09%.
  • The9 NCTY stock drifted down 3.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.97.
  • Elevation Oncology ELEV shares moved down 9.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.98, drifting down 9.91%.
  • Oncorus ONCR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.85 and moving down 5.36%.
  • Educational Development EDUC stock hit $2.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.86%.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares fell to $0.18 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.77%.
  • Erytech Pharma ERYP shares moved down 5.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.72, drifting down 5.49%.
  • T Stamp IDAI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.80. Shares traded down 1.19%.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares made a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.71% for the day.
  • Nocera NCRA shares fell to $1.69 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.24%.
  • Applied Genetic AGTC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.31. The stock was down 3.18% on the session.
  • GSE Systems GVP stock drifted down 1.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.00.
  • Wearable Devices WLDS stock hit $1.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.46%.
  • Blue Star Foods BSFC shares made a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Thursday. The stock was up 9.43% for the day.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions RETO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.44 and moving down 3.17%.
  • Kuke Music Holding KUKE stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.62. Shares traded down 4.03%.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.05. Shares traded down 1.85%.
  • Tenon Medical TNON shares fell to $1.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.2%.
  • Cabaletta Bio CABA shares were down 3.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.64.
  • Eqonex EQOS shares were up 2.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.37.
  • Recon Technology RCON stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.53 and moving down 3.62%.
  • Codiak BioSciences CDAK shares set a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock traded down 2.08%.
  • Very Good Food VGFC stock set a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Thursday, moving down 4.25%.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST shares made a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.88% for the day.
  • Brooklyn BTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.25. The stock was up 2.56% on the session.
  • Kazia Therapeutics KZIA stock hit a yearly low of $1.11. The stock was down 6.61% for the day.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals AMPE shares were down 5.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.07.
  • Humanigen HGEN stock hit a yearly low of $0.15. The stock was down 4.38% for the day.
  • PLx Pharma PLXP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.55 and moving up 0.53%.
  • Akanda AKAN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.50. The stock was down 14.03% on the session.
  • iMedia Brands IMBI stock hit a yearly low of $0.64. The stock was down 2.84% for the day.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock hit a yearly low of $1.03. The stock was down 8.77% for the day.
  • Forza X1 FRZA shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.5%.
  • Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares set a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock traded up 0.94%.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares moved down 5.24% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.38, drifting down 5.24%.
  • EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ shares moved down 3.84% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.31, drifting down 3.84%.
  • Paltalk PALT shares hit a yearly low of $1.50. The stock was down 1.76% on the session.
  • Arcadia Biosciences RKDA shares moved down 10.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.59, drifting down 10.17%.
  • VYNE Therapeutics VYNE shares made a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.
  • DatChat DATS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.91%.
  • XORTX Therapeutics XRTX shares set a new yearly low of $1.09 this morning. The stock was down 3.51% on the session.
  • GigaMedia GIGM stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.27. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock traded down 5.96%.
  • Pineapple Energy PEGY stock hit a yearly low of $1.78. The stock was down 3.19% for the day.
  • Expion360 XPON stock drifted down 2.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.97.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock hit $2.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.36%.
  • Biocept BIOC shares made a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.68% for the day.
  • Innovative Eyewear LUCY shares hit a yearly low of $1.60. The stock was down 5.51% on the session.
  • Nexalin Technology NXL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.57%.
  • ObsEva OBSV shares set a new yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 9.03% on the session.
  • Biophytis BPTS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.77%.
  • Save Foods SVFD stock set a new 52-week low of $2.53 on Thursday, moving down 7.83%.
  • Assure Hldgs IONM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.61 and moving down 2.4%.
  • Elys Game Technology ELYS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Thursday, moving down 5.29%.
  • Chembio Diagnostics CEMI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.74%.
  • CohBar CWBR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.12 and moving down 9.35%.
  • BIMI Intl Medical BIMI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Thursday morning, moving down 9.91%.
  • Agrify AGFY stock set a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Thursday, moving down 6.88%.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares moved down 12.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.37, drifting down 12.55%.
  • Nephros NEPH stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.99. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares were down 3.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.24.
  • LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.30 and moving down 2.23%.
  • Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.6%.
  • Schmitt Industries SMIT shares hit a yearly low of $2.32. The stock was down 21.03% on the session.
  • Bruush Oral Care BRSH shares hit a yearly low of $1.25. The stock was down 3.44% on the session.
  • Taoping TAOP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.1%.
  • Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW shares hit a yearly low of $1.86. The stock was down 3.2% on the session.
  • MIND Technology MIND stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.64. The stock was down 7.03% on the session.
  • TOP Ships TOPS shares fell to $0.15 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 25.64%.
  • Integrated Media Tech IMTE shares set a new yearly low of $0.60 this morning. The stock was down 16.32% on the session.
  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.81%.
  • Amesite AMST shares were down 2.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.28.
  • WiSA Technologies WISA shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.85%.
  • Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.19. The stock was down 7.15% on the session.
  • Palisade Bio PALI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.11. Shares traded down 4.47%.
  • LogicMark LGMK shares set a new yearly low of $0.81 this morning. The stock was down 10.16% on the session.
  • Unicycive Therapeutics UNCY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 18.38%.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Thursday morning, moving down 12.69%.
  • Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares hit a yearly low of $0.33. The stock was down 5.56% on the session.
  • China Pharma Holding CPHI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.13 and moving down 12.89%.
  • Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares fell to $0.78 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.16%.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock hit $0.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.26%.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV shares fell to $2.41 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.27%.
  • Rubicon Technology RBCN shares set a new yearly low of $2.53 this morning. The stock was down 5.46% on the session.
  • Ra Medical Systems RMED stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 13.33%.
  • Altamira Therapeutics CYTO shares were down 14.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.26.
  • Oblong OBLG shares fell to $0.17 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.54%.
  • Scopus BioPharma SCPS stock hit $0.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • SenesTech SNES shares moved down 11.7% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.35, drifting down 11.7%.
  • Versus Systems VS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.12%.
  • Aditxt ADTX shares set a new yearly low of $3.45 this morning. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON shares were down 12.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.28.
  • First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.71%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

