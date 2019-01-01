QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.12 - 9.67
Vol / Avg.
1.8M/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.68 - 40.62
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.28
P/E
-
EPS
-1.92
Shares
233.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 10:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 5:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 5:45AM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 6:08AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Dada Nexus Ltd is a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia (JDDJ), China's local on-demand retail platform, and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform in China. The company generates revenue from intra-city delivery services to JDDJ retailer customers, commission fees charged to retailers for using the platform, online marketing services, and packaging services.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.330-0.300 0.0300
REV254.060M260.607M6.547M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dada Nexus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dada Nexus (DADA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dada Nexus's (DADA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dada Nexus (DADA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA) was reported by Mizuho on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting DADA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 169.25% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dada Nexus (DADA)?

A

The stock price for Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA) is $9.285 last updated Today at 6:03:34 PM.

Q

Does Dada Nexus (DADA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dada Nexus.

Q

When is Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) reporting earnings?

A

Dada Nexus’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.

Q

Is Dada Nexus (DADA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dada Nexus.

Q

What sector and industry does Dada Nexus (DADA) operate in?

A

Dada Nexus is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.