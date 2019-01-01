|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.330
|-0.300
|0.0300
|REV
|254.060M
|260.607M
|6.547M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Dada Nexus’s space includes: Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO), Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE), DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH).
The latest price target for Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA) was reported by Mizuho on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting DADA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 169.25% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA) is $9.285 last updated Today at 6:03:34 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Dada Nexus.
Dada Nexus’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Dada Nexus.
Dada Nexus is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.