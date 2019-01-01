|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Galapagos’s space includes: Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN), Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS).
The latest price target for Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) was reported by Citigroup on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GLPG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) is $64.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Galapagos.
Galapagos’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Galapagos.
Galapagos is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.