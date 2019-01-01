QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Galapagos NV is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, involved in the discovery and development of small-molecule medicines. The company's product candidate portfolio includes Filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor to treat rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; novel therapies in cystic fibrosis (a chronic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system); GLPG1690, a selective autotaxin inhibitor with potential application in idiopathic pulmonary disease; GLPG1972 to treat osteoarthritis; and MOR106 to treat atopic dermatitis.

Galapagos Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Galapagos (GLPG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Galapagos's (GLPG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Galapagos (GLPG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) was reported by Citigroup on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GLPG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Galapagos (GLPG)?

A

The stock price for Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) is $64.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Galapagos (GLPG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Galapagos.

Q

When is Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) reporting earnings?

A

Galapagos’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Galapagos (GLPG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Galapagos.

Q

What sector and industry does Galapagos (GLPG) operate in?

A

Galapagos is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.