IZEA Worldwide Inc is an online marketplace connecting marketers with the content creator that produce and distribute text, videos and photos for marketers, blogs and social media channels. The marketers include brands, agencies, and publishers that use the company's technology for the engagement of online influencers for influencer marketing campaigns or the creation of stand-alone content for distribution through their owned channels. The company provides its services to various industries including consumer products, retail/eTail, technology and travel in the United States, Canada, India, the United Kingdom and various other countries. It operates through two segments namely, Managed Services and SaaS Services.