Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/653.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.91 - 5.58
Mkt Cap
66.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
62M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
IZEA Worldwide Inc is an online marketplace connecting marketers with the content creator that produce and distribute text, videos and photos for marketers, blogs and social media channels. The marketers include brands, agencies, and publishers that use the company's technology for the engagement of online influencers for influencer marketing campaigns or the creation of stand-alone content for distribution through their owned channels. The company provides its services to various industries including consumer products, retail/eTail, technology and travel in the United States, Canada, India, the United Kingdom and various other countries. It operates through two segments namely, Managed Services and SaaS Services.

IZEA Worldwide Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IZEA Worldwide's (IZEA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) stock?

A

The latest price target for IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on April 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting IZEA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 320.56% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)?

A

The stock price for IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) is $1.07 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IZEA Worldwide.

Q

When is IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) reporting earnings?

A

IZEA Worldwide’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IZEA Worldwide.

Q

What sector and industry does IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) operate in?

A

IZEA Worldwide is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.