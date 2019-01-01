QQQ
Scopus BioPharma Inc a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The endocannabinoid system is comprised of chemical compounds, or cannabinoids, that interact with cannabinoid receptors which are located throughout the body. The company product candidates would utilize synthetically-produced cannabinoids as opposed to plant-derived compounds. Its product candidate comprises CO-sTiRNA, which is a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy and MRI-1867.

Scopus BioPharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scopus BioPharma (SCPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ: SCPS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Scopus BioPharma's (SCPS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Scopus BioPharma (SCPS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ: SCPS) was reported by Benchmark on February 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting SCPS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2621.83% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Scopus BioPharma (SCPS)?

A

The stock price for Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ: SCPS) is $0.7348 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scopus BioPharma (SCPS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scopus BioPharma.

Q

When is Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) reporting earnings?

A

Scopus BioPharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Scopus BioPharma (SCPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scopus BioPharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Scopus BioPharma (SCPS) operate in?

A

Scopus BioPharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.