Scopus BioPharma Inc a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The endocannabinoid system is comprised of chemical compounds, or cannabinoids, that interact with cannabinoid receptors which are located throughout the body. The company product candidates would utilize synthetically-produced cannabinoids as opposed to plant-derived compounds. Its product candidate comprises CO-sTiRNA, which is a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy and MRI-1867.