ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of eco-friendly construction materials and fly-ash, as well as equipment used to produce these eco-friendly construction materials. The company engaged in providing consultation, design, project implementation and construction of urban ecological environments for capturing, controlling and re-using rainwater. It operates through four segments namely Machinery and Equipment, Construction Material, Municipal Construction Projects, and Technology Consulting. The company earns most of its revenue from construction materials sales. geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China and also has a presence in the Middle East, India, Pakistan, North Africa, and the Maldives.