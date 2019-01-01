|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Nuveen New York AMT-Free.
The latest price target for Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) was reported by Stifel on August 15, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NRK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) is $12.58 last updated Today at 7:40:39 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Nuveen New York AMT-Free.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.