There is no Press for this Ticker
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal, New York State, and New York City income taxes and from the federal alternative minimum tax applies to individuals and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the Fund's investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NRK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nuveen New York AMT-Free's (NRK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen New York AMT-Free.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NRK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) was reported by Stifel on August 15, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NRK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NRK)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) is $12.58 last updated Today at 7:40:39 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NRK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen New York AMT-Free does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NRK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen New York AMT-Free.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NRK) operate in?

A

Nuveen New York AMT-Free is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.