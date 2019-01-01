Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal, New York State, and New York City income taxes and from the federal alternative minimum tax applies to individuals and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the Fund's investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.