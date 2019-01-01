|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Eaton Vance CA Muni (AMEX: CEV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Eaton Vance CA Muni.
There is no analysis for Eaton Vance CA Muni
The stock price for Eaton Vance CA Muni (AMEX: CEV) is $12.1437 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Eaton Vance CA Muni does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Eaton Vance CA Muni.
Eaton Vance CA Muni is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.