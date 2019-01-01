QQQ
Eaton Vance CA Muni Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The company's investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and taxes in its specified state. Its portfolio of investments includes cogeneration, education, hospital, housing, industrial development revenue, electric utilities, special tax revenue, transportation, and others.

Eaton Vance CA Muni Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eaton Vance CA Muni (CEV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eaton Vance CA Muni (AMEX: CEV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eaton Vance CA Muni's (CEV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eaton Vance CA Muni.

Q

What is the target price for Eaton Vance CA Muni (CEV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eaton Vance CA Muni

Q

Current Stock Price for Eaton Vance CA Muni (CEV)?

A

The stock price for Eaton Vance CA Muni (AMEX: CEV) is $12.1437 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eaton Vance CA Muni (CEV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Eaton Vance CA Muni (AMEX:CEV) reporting earnings?

A

Eaton Vance CA Muni does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eaton Vance CA Muni (CEV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eaton Vance CA Muni.

Q

What sector and industry does Eaton Vance CA Muni (CEV) operate in?

A

Eaton Vance CA Muni is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.