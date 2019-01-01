QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.55 - 5.66
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/4.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.01 - 12.65
Mkt Cap
36.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.55
P/E
-
EPS
-0.66
Shares
6.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 6:29AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 9:00AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 8:58AM
Benzinga - Apr 21, 2021, 7:48AM
Benzinga - Apr 21, 2021, 6:29AM
Benzinga - Apr 7, 2021, 4:10PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through single segment which includes developing drugs to improve human health. It is focused on the development of novel, orally available, small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. In addition, it is also engaged in the development of the dipraglurant and ADX71441 program. The company's geographical area of operations includes Switzerland and Europe.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Addex Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADXN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Addex Therapeutics's (ADXN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADXN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting ADXN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 265.22% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Addex Therapeutics (ADXN)?

A

The stock price for Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADXN) is $5.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Addex Therapeutics.

Q

When is Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) reporting earnings?

A

Addex Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Addex Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) operate in?

A

Addex Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.