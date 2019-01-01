QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
30.2 - 31.18
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/1.1M
Div / Yield
1.24/4.10%
52 Wk
28.73 - 33.77
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
268.89
Open
30.82
P/E
67.13
EPS
-0.02
Shares
150.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 6:25AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:02PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:50PM
Benzinga - Aug 20, 2021, 5:44AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:34PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 8:59AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 5:20PM
Benzinga - Mar 31, 2021, 7:26AM
Benzinga - Mar 15, 2021, 8:09AM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company focuses on owning, leasing, and managing outpatient facilities and other healthcare properties. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy. It works with developers that have strong ties to a local health system and physicians. The company works to invest in outpatient facilities that are integral to a hospital's operations. It generates all of its revenue in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.440
REV136.640M136.423M-217.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Healthcare Realty Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Healthcare Realty Trust's (HR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)?

A

The stock price for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) is $30.215 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) reporting earnings?

A

Healthcare Realty Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) operate in?

A

Healthcare Realty Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.