|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AEye (NASDAQ: LIDR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in AEye’s space includes: PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR), Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP), Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT), Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA).
The latest price target for AEye (NASDAQ: LIDR) was reported by DA Davidson on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting LIDR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 420.83% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AEye (NASDAQ: LIDR) is $2.88 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for AEye.
AEye’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AEye.
AEye is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.