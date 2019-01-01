QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
AEye Inc is a provider of intelligent, next-generation, adaptive LiDAR for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and robotic vision applications. Its iDAR (Intelligent Detection and Ranging) system leverages biomimicry and principles from automated targeting applications used by the military to scan the environment, intelligently focusing on what matters most, enabling faster, more accurate, and more reliable perception. iDAR is the software configurable LiDAR with integrated deterministic artificial intelligence, delivering industry- leading performance in range, resolution, and speed.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
AEye Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy AEye (LIDR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AEye (NASDAQ: LIDR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AEye's (LIDR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AEye (LIDR) stock?

A

The latest price target for AEye (NASDAQ: LIDR) was reported by DA Davidson on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting LIDR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 420.83% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AEye (LIDR)?

A

The stock price for AEye (NASDAQ: LIDR) is $2.88 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AEye (LIDR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AEye.

Q

When is AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) reporting earnings?

A

AEye’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is AEye (LIDR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AEye.

Q

What sector and industry does AEye (LIDR) operate in?

A

AEye is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.