Range
13.29 - 13.48
Vol / Avg.
50.4K/58.2K
Div / Yield
0.55/4.09%
52 Wk
13.31 - 17.72
Mkt Cap
509.3M
Payout Ratio
39.26
Open
13.42
P/E
8.56
Shares
38.2M
Outstanding
Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc is a closed-end fund. Its objective is to provide high current income exempt from U.S. federal income taxes by investing in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Muniassets Fund (MUA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE: MUA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Blackrock Muniassets Fund's (MUA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Muniassets Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Muniassets Fund (MUA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackrock Muniassets Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Muniassets Fund (MUA)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE: MUA) is $13.3228 last updated Today at 5:32:02 PM.

Q

Does Blackrock Muniassets Fund (MUA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Muniassets Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Muniassets Fund (MUA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Muniassets Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Muniassets Fund (MUA) operate in?

A

Blackrock Muniassets Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.