|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.510
|0.890
|0.3800
|REV
|262.850M
|304.848M
|41.998M
You can purchase shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Upstart Holdings’s space includes: Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG), PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA), Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) and LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX).
The latest price target for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was reported by B of A Securities on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 255.00 expecting UPST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 93.84% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is $131.55 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Upstart Holdings.
Upstart Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Upstart Holdings.
Upstart Holdings is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.