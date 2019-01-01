QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
172.5K/7.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
42.51 - 401.49
Mkt Cap
11.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
55.51
EPS
0.71
Shares
84.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 11:51AM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 7:00AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 3:16PM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 8:27AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:28AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:26AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:56AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 5:17PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:06PM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. The revenue of the company is primarily comprised of fees paid by banks.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5100.890 0.3800
REV262.850M304.848M41.998M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Upstart Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Upstart Holdings (UPST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Upstart Holdings's (UPST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Upstart Holdings (UPST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was reported by B of A Securities on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 255.00 expecting UPST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 93.84% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Upstart Holdings (UPST)?

A

The stock price for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is $131.55 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Upstart Holdings (UPST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Upstart Holdings.

Q

When is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) reporting earnings?

A

Upstart Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Upstart Holdings (UPST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Upstart Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Upstart Holdings (UPST) operate in?

A

Upstart Holdings is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.