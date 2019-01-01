QQQ
Range
7.15 - 7.18
Vol / Avg.
69.2K/103.3K
Div / Yield
0.36/5.02%
52 Wk
7.14 - 8.59
Mkt Cap
354.1M
Payout Ratio
72
Open
7.16
P/E
14.34
Shares
49.4M
Outstanding
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company provides access to a diverse global network of world-class investment management boutiques, that delivers investment insight and strategies backed by quality, performance and client relationships.

BNY Mellon Strategic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BNY Mellon Strategic (DSM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE: DSM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BNY Mellon Strategic's (DSM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BNY Mellon Strategic.

Q

What is the target price for BNY Mellon Strategic (DSM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BNY Mellon Strategic

Q

Current Stock Price for BNY Mellon Strategic (DSM)?

A

The stock price for BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE: DSM) is $7.165 last updated Today at 7:46:51 PM.

Q

Does BNY Mellon Strategic (DSM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:DSM) reporting earnings?

A

BNY Mellon Strategic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BNY Mellon Strategic (DSM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BNY Mellon Strategic.

Q

What sector and industry does BNY Mellon Strategic (DSM) operate in?

A

BNY Mellon Strategic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.