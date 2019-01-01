QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Novartis AG develops and manufactures healthcare products through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. It generates the vast majority of its revenue from Innovative Medicines segment consisting global business franchises in oncology, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines. The firm sells its products globally, with the United States representing close to one third of total revenue.

Novartis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Novartis (NVS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Novartis (NYSE: NVS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Novartis's (NVS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Novartis (NVS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Novartis (NYSE: NVS) was reported by Exane BNP Paribas on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NVS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Novartis (NVS)?

A

The stock price for Novartis (NYSE: NVS) is $85.3 last updated Today at 8:29:51 PM.

Q

Does Novartis (NVS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.98 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on March 6, 2018.

Q

When is Novartis (NYSE:NVS) reporting earnings?

A

Novartis’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Novartis (NVS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Novartis.

Q

What sector and industry does Novartis (NVS) operate in?

A

Novartis is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.