Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/885.1K
Div / Yield
0.55/0.54%
52 Wk
91.75 - 133.75
Mkt Cap
126.4B
Payout Ratio
3.85
Open
-
P/E
15.01
EPS
279.23
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Sony Group is a conglomerate with consumer electronics roots, which not only designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment and devices, but also is engaged in content businesses, such as console and mobile games, music, and movies. Sony is a global top company of CMOS image sensors, game consoles, professional broadcasting cameras, and music publishing, and is one of the top players on digital cameras, wireless earphones, recorded music, and movies, and so on. Sony's business portfolio is well diversified with six major business segments. The company fully consolidated Sony Financial in September 2020, which provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other financial services.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5702.430 0.8600
REV24.590B26.676B2.086B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sony Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sony Group (SONY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sony Group (NYSE: SONY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sony Group's (SONY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sony Group (SONY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sony Group (NYSE: SONY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on July 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SONY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sony Group (SONY)?

A

The stock price for Sony Group (NYSE: SONY) is $101.99 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sony Group (SONY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sony Group.

Q

When is Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) reporting earnings?

A

Sony Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Sony Group (SONY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sony Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Sony Group (SONY) operate in?

A

Sony Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.