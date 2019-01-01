QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a preclinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. It is advancing product candidates from three product platforms: gene therapy, cellular regeneration, and precision medicine.

Tenaya Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TNYA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tenaya Therapeutics's (TNYA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TNYA) was reported by Cowen & Co. on August 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TNYA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA)?

A

The stock price for Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TNYA) is $11.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tenaya Therapeutics.

Q

When is Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) reporting earnings?

A

Tenaya Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 8, 2022.

Q

Is Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tenaya Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) operate in?

A

Tenaya Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.