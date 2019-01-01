|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TNYA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tenaya Therapeutics’s space includes: Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH), 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT), Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN), bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN).
The latest price target for Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TNYA) was reported by Cowen & Co. on August 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TNYA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TNYA) is $11.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Tenaya Therapeutics.
Tenaya Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tenaya Therapeutics.
Tenaya Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.