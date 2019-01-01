QQQ
Range
16.75 - 17.35
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/2M
Div / Yield
0.92/5.39%
52 Wk
16.92 - 19.59
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
262.86
Open
17.25
P/E
48.77
EPS
0.1
Shares
220.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Physicians Realty Trust is a company belonging to the United States healthcare sector. It acquires, develops and leases healthcare properties to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. Its portfolio includes medical office buildings, outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, physician group practice clinics, ambulatory surgery centres and specialty hospitals. The company also alternatively invests in life science facilities, assisted living and independent senior living facilities.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.260
REV115.840M116.124M284.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Physicians Realty Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Physicians Realty Trust's (DOC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting DOC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.39% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)?

A

The stock price for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) is $16.905 last updated Today at 7:25:42 PM.

Q

Does Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 3, 2022.

Q

When is Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) reporting earnings?

A

Physicians Realty Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Physicians Realty Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) operate in?

A

Physicians Realty Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.