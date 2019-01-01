|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.340
|0.350
|0.0100
|REV
|412.770M
|419.841M
|7.071M
You can purchase shares of Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Gentex’s space includes: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP), Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX), Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI).
The latest price target for Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) was reported by Seaport Global on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting GNTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.42% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) is $29.59 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 19, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.
Gentex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Gentex.
Gentex is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.