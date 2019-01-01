QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Gentex was founded in 1974 to produce smoke-detection equipment. The company sold its first glare-control interior mirror in 1982 and its first model using electrochromic technology in 1987. Automotive revenue is about 98% of total revenue, and the company is constantly developing new applications for the technology to remain on top. Sales from 2020 totaled about $1.7 billion with 38.2 million mirrors shipped. The company is based in Zeeland, Michigan.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3400.350 0.0100
REV412.770M419.841M7.071M

Gentex Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gentex (GNTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gentex's (GNTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gentex (GNTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) was reported by Seaport Global on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting GNTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.42% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gentex (GNTX)?

A

The stock price for Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) is $29.59 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gentex (GNTX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 19, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.

Q

When is Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) reporting earnings?

A

Gentex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is Gentex (GNTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gentex.

Q

What sector and industry does Gentex (GNTX) operate in?

A

Gentex is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.