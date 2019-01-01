ñol

Expion360
(NASDAQ:XPON)
2.58
0.03[1.18%]
At close: Jun 15
2.55
-0.0300[-1.16%]
After Hours: 6:05PM EDT
Day High/Low2.55 - 2.85
52 Week High/Low2.46 - 11.29
Open / Close2.75 / 2.58
Float / Outstanding3.9M / 6.8M
Vol / Avg.59.8K / 764.9K
Mkt Cap17.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.94
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.11
Total Float3.9M

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON), Quotes and News Summary

Expion360 (NASDAQ: XPON)

Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Expion360 Inc is focused on the design, assembly, manufacturing and sales of lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and supporting accessories for recreational vehicles ("RV's") and marine applications with plans to expand into home energy storage products and industrial applications. Its product offerings include some of the minimal-footprint batteries in the RV & Marine industry.
Read More

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-15
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.160
REV2.155M

Expion360 Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Expion360 (XPON) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Expion360 (NASDAQ: XPON) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Expion360's (XPON) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Expion360 (XPON) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Expion360

Q
Current Stock Price for Expion360 (XPON)?
A

The stock price for Expion360 (NASDAQ: XPON) is $2.58 last updated June 15, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Expion360 (XPON) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Expion360.

Q
When is Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) reporting earnings?
A

Expion360’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Monday, August 15, 2022.

Q
Is Expion360 (XPON) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Expion360.

Q
What sector and industry does Expion360 (XPON) operate in?
A

Expion360 is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.