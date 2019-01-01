QQQ
Range
17.72 - 18.26
Vol / Avg.
75.5K/87.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.84 - 26.55
Mkt Cap
883.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.18
P/E
7
EPS
0.81
Shares
49.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company with operations across the United States. The core business segment for the company is real estate which generates substantially all of its revenues. The firm primarily acquires entitled real estate and develops it into finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders with a strategic focus on asset turns and efficiency. Single-family residential communities account for the majority of their real estate projects. The company's alignment with D.R. Horton has grown the business into a national residential lot developer and has increased residential lot sales, which is responsible for a majority of its revenue. The company utilizes a lower-risk business model by mainly investing in short duration, phased development projects.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6700.810 0.1400
REV358.100M407.600M49.500M

see more
Forestar Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Forestar Group (FOR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Forestar Group (NYSE: FOR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Forestar Group's (FOR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Forestar Group (FOR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Forestar Group (NYSE: FOR) was reported by Wells Fargo on April 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting FOR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 79.98% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Forestar Group (FOR)?

A

The stock price for Forestar Group (NYSE: FOR) is $17.78 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Forestar Group (FOR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Forestar Group.

Q

When is Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) reporting earnings?

A

Forestar Group’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Forestar Group (FOR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Forestar Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Forestar Group (FOR) operate in?

A

Forestar Group is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.