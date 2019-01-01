Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company with operations across the United States. The core business segment for the company is real estate which generates substantially all of its revenues. The firm primarily acquires entitled real estate and develops it into finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders with a strategic focus on asset turns and efficiency. Single-family residential communities account for the majority of their real estate projects. The company's alignment with D.R. Horton has grown the business into a national residential lot developer and has increased residential lot sales, which is responsible for a majority of its revenue. The company utilizes a lower-risk business model by mainly investing in short duration, phased development projects.