Range
216.8 - 218.1
Vol / Avg.
515K/9.9M
Div / Yield
1.5/0.69%
52 Wk
190.1 - 252.67
Mkt Cap
455.2B
Payout Ratio
22.1
Open
217.38
P/E
35.98
EPS
1.84
Shares
2.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2021, it processed over $10 trillion in purchase transactions. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7001.810 0.1100
REV6.790B7.059B269.000M

Analyst Ratings

Visa Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Visa (V) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Visa (NYSE: V) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Visa's (V) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Visa (V) stock?

A

The latest price target for Visa (NYSE: V) was reported by Barclays on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 265.00 expecting V to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.15% upside). 34 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Visa (V)?

A

The stock price for Visa (NYSE: V) is $216.955 last updated Today at 2:41:08 PM.

Q

Does Visa (V) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Visa (NYSE:V) reporting earnings?

A

Visa’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Visa (V) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Visa.

Q

What sector and industry does Visa (V) operate in?

A

Visa is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.