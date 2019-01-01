QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
255.38 - 264.03
Vol / Avg.
38.2K/148.3K
Div / Yield
1.44/0.54%
52 Wk
219.85 - 350.21
Mkt Cap
11.3B
Payout Ratio
25.66
Open
255.38
P/E
53.88
EPS
1.14
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 3 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 3:13PM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 4:55PM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 9:56AM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 8:50AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 5:01PM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 2:39PM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 4:50PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Morningstar is a provider of independent investment research to financial advisers, asset managers, and investors. The company focuses its operations on two core sectors: data and research. It offers data on investments such as mutual funds, stocks, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, separate accounts, and variable annuities. Further, the company tracks real-time market data of equity, derivative, and currency exchanges and other investments. In its research operation, Morningstar offers analyst research on passive and active mutual funds, alternative funds, and college saving plans. Morningstar's largest share of revenue is generated in the United States of America.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Morningstar Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Morningstar (MORN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Morningstar's (MORN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Morningstar (MORN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on April 23, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting MORN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -71.35% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Morningstar (MORN)?

A

The stock price for Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) is $261.79 last updated Today at 4:37:22 PM.

Q

Does Morningstar (MORN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.

Q

When is Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) reporting earnings?

A

Morningstar’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Morningstar (MORN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Morningstar.

Q

What sector and industry does Morningstar (MORN) operate in?

A

Morningstar is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.