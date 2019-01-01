QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company's primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last mile routes. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets zero emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership basis than internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts.

Xos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xos (XOS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xos (NASDAQ: XOS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xos's (XOS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Xos (XOS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Xos (NASDAQ: XOS) was reported by B of A Securities on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.50 expecting XOS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.23% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Xos (XOS)?

A

The stock price for Xos (NASDAQ: XOS) is $2.31 last updated Today at 6:01:22 PM.

Q

Does Xos (XOS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xos.

Q

When is Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) reporting earnings?

A

Xos’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Xos (XOS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xos.

Q

What sector and industry does Xos (XOS) operate in?

A

Xos is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.