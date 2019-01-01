QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.5K
Div / Yield
0.48/1.42%
52 Wk
26 - 39.79
Mkt Cap
251.4M
Payout Ratio
2.17
Open
-
P/E
1.94
EPS
0
Shares
7.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Taiwan Fund Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities listed in Taiwan stock exchange and the Republic of China. In selecting the companies for investments fund's portfolio managers will consider overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry technology, research, and development, productivity, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, management and other factors.

Taiwan Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Taiwan Fund (TWN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Taiwan Fund (NYSE: TWN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Taiwan Fund's (TWN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Taiwan Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Taiwan Fund (TWN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Taiwan Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Taiwan Fund (TWN)?

A

The stock price for Taiwan Fund (NYSE: TWN) is $33.66 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Taiwan Fund (TWN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.92 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2021.

Q

When is Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) reporting earnings?

A

Taiwan Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Taiwan Fund (TWN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Taiwan Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Taiwan Fund (TWN) operate in?

A

Taiwan Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.