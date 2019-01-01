QQQ
Range
3.06 - 3.55
Vol / Avg.
236.7K/351K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.42 - 67.77
Mkt Cap
69.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.1
P/E
-
EPS
-159.9
Shares
19.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
The9 Ltd is engaged in developing and operating online games and related services in China. It operates and develops proprietary and licensed online games, proprietary mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition. It generates online game service revenues primarily through an item-based revenue model, under which players play games for free, but are charged for in-game items, such as performance-enhancing items, clothing, and accessories. Geographically, it has a presence in Greater China (including PRC, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau) and other areas.

The9 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy The9 (NCTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of The9 (NASDAQ: NCTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are The9's (NCTY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for The9 (NCTY) stock?

A

The latest price target for The9 (NASDAQ: NCTY) was reported by B of A Securities on December 31, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting NCTY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.94% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for The9 (NCTY)?

A

The stock price for The9 (NASDAQ: NCTY) is $3.49 last updated Today at 6:25:33 PM.

Q

Does The9 (NCTY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 9, 2009 to stockholders of record on January 29, 2009.

Q

When is The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) reporting earnings?

A

The9 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is The9 (NCTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for The9.

Q

What sector and industry does The9 (NCTY) operate in?

A

The9 is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.