The9 Ltd is engaged in developing and operating online games and related services in China. It operates and develops proprietary and licensed online games, proprietary mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition. It generates online game service revenues primarily through an item-based revenue model, under which players play games for free, but are charged for in-game items, such as performance-enhancing items, clothing, and accessories. Geographically, it has a presence in Greater China (including PRC, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau) and other areas.