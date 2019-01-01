|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.100
|0.140
|0.0400
|REV
|65.670M
|64.689M
|-981.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AMMO (NASDAQ: POWW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in AMMO’s space includes: MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT), Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), Brunswick (NYSE:BC), Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) and Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF).
The latest price target for AMMO (NASDAQ: POWW) was reported by EF Hutton on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting POWW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 147.19% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AMMO (NASDAQ: POWW) is $4.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for AMMO.
AMMO’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AMMO.
AMMO is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.