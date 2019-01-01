QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
AMMO Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of ammunition products in the sporting industry in the United States. The company offers its products to the sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking a home or personal protection, manufacturers and law enforcement, and military agencies. The firm's product segment comprises ammunition and ammunition casings. It generates revenue from the production and sale of ammunition.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1000.140 0.0400
REV65.670M64.689M-981.000K

AMMO Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy AMMO (POWW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AMMO (NASDAQ: POWW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AMMO's (POWW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AMMO (POWW) stock?

A

The latest price target for AMMO (NASDAQ: POWW) was reported by EF Hutton on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting POWW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 147.19% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AMMO (POWW)?

A

The stock price for AMMO (NASDAQ: POWW) is $4.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AMMO (POWW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AMMO.

Q

When is AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) reporting earnings?

A

AMMO’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 14, 2022.

Q

Is AMMO (POWW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AMMO.

Q

What sector and industry does AMMO (POWW) operate in?

A

AMMO is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.