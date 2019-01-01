|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.590
|1.340
|-0.2500
|REV
|4.770B
|4.762B
|-8.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sherwin-Williams’s space includes: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), RPM International (NYSE:RPM) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT).
The latest price target for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) was reported by Keybanc on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 335.00 expecting SHW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.42% upside). 41 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is $258.855 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Sherwin-Williams (SHW) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Sherwin-Williams’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sherwin-Williams.
Sherwin-Williams is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.