Range
251.43 - 259.58
Vol / Avg.
2M/1.5M
Div / Yield
2.25/0.87%
52 Wk
244.67 - 768
Mkt Cap
67.4B
Payout Ratio
31.52
Open
253.52
P/E
37.1
EPS
1.17
Shares
260.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Sherwin-Williams is the largest provider of architectural paint in the United States. The company has approximately 4,800 stores and sells premium paint at higher price points than most competitors. Sherwin-Williams also sells paint-related products in big-box stores and provides coatings for original equipment manufacturers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5901.340 -0.2500
REV4.770B4.762B-8.000M

Analyst Ratings

Sherwin-Williams Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sherwin-Williams (SHW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sherwin-Williams's (SHW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sherwin-Williams (SHW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) was reported by Keybanc on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 335.00 expecting SHW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.42% upside). 41 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sherwin-Williams (SHW)?

A

The stock price for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is $258.855 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sherwin-Williams (SHW) pay a dividend?

A

The next Sherwin-Williams (SHW) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) reporting earnings?

A

Sherwin-Williams’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Sherwin-Williams (SHW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sherwin-Williams.

Q

What sector and industry does Sherwin-Williams (SHW) operate in?

A

Sherwin-Williams is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.