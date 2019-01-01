QQQ
Range
50.5 - 51.35
Vol / Avg.
531.7K/339.8K
Div / Yield
1.59/3.07%
52 Wk
43.18 - 53.9
Mkt Cap
25.9B
Payout Ratio
65.15
Open
50.69
P/E
21.48
EPS
0.8
Shares
504.9M
Outstanding
Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers' wireless business accounted for 60% of the company's total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years. Rogers' cable segment, which provides about one fourth of total sales, offers home Internet, television, and landline phone service to consumers and businesses. Remaining sales come from Rogers' media unit, which owns and operates various television and radio stations and the Toronto Blue Jays. Rogers' significant exposure to sports also includes ownership stakes in the Toronto Maple Leafs, Raptors, FC, and Argonauts.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7800.760 -0.0200
REV3.080B3.109B29.000M

Analyst Ratings

Rogers Communications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rogers Communications (RCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rogers Communications's (RCI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rogers Communications.

Q

What is the target price for Rogers Communications (RCI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) was reported by Desjardins on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RCI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rogers Communications (RCI)?

A

The stock price for Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) is $51.26 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rogers Communications (RCI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Rogers Communications (RCI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) reporting earnings?

A

Rogers Communications's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Rogers Communications (RCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rogers Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does Rogers Communications (RCI) operate in?

A

Rogers Communications is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.