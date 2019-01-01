|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.780
|0.760
|-0.0200
|REV
|3.080B
|3.109B
|29.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Rogers Communications.
The latest price target for Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) was reported by Desjardins on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RCI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) is $51.26 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Rogers Communications (RCI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.
Rogers Communications’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Rogers Communications.
Rogers Communications is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.