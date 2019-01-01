QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.88 - 2.99
Vol / Avg.
24.4K/32.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.03 - 13.8
Mkt Cap
124.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.88
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
42.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 9:24AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 3:15PM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
FingerMotion Inc is engaged in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. The company business line includes Mobile Data Service Platform, Mobile Payment and Recharge Platform, and Big Data Insights. It principally earns revenue by providing mobile payment and recharge services to customers of telecommunications companies in China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FingerMotion Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FingerMotion (FNGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FingerMotion's (FNGR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FingerMotion (FNGR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FingerMotion

Q

Current Stock Price for FingerMotion (FNGR)?

A

The stock price for FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) is $2.92 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FingerMotion (FNGR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FingerMotion.

Q

When is FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) reporting earnings?

A

FingerMotion does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FingerMotion (FNGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FingerMotion.

Q

What sector and industry does FingerMotion (FNGR) operate in?

A

FingerMotion is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.