NexPoint Residential Trust Inc is an US-based real estate investment trust company. Its company's investment objectives is to maximize the cash flow and value of properties owned, acquire properties with cash flow growth potential, provide quarterly cash distributions and achieve a long-term capital appreciation for stockholders. The company seeks to achieve these objectives through targeted management and a capex value-add program. It focuses on acquiring multifamily properties in markets with attractive job growth and household formation fundamentals primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. The company generates revenue from the rental of multifamily properties.