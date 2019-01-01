QQQ
Range
82.31 - 85
Vol / Avg.
50.9K/116.2K
Div / Yield
1.52/1.79%
52 Wk
40.44 - 86.88
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
157.72
Open
83.1
P/E
95.27
EPS
1.54
Shares
25.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
NexPoint Residential Trust Inc is an US-based real estate investment trust company. Its company's investment objectives is to maximize the cash flow and value of properties owned, acquire properties with cash flow growth potential, provide quarterly cash distributions and achieve a long-term capital appreciation for stockholders. The company seeks to achieve these objectives through targeted management and a capex value-add program. It focuses on acquiring multifamily properties in markets with attractive job growth and household formation fundamentals primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. The company generates revenue from the rental of multifamily properties.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.690
REV56.990M58.497M1.507M

Analyst Ratings

NexPoint Residential Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NexPoint Residential (NXRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NexPoint Residential (NYSE: NXRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NexPoint Residential's (NXRT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NexPoint Residential (NXRT) stock?

A

The latest price target for NexPoint Residential (NYSE: NXRT) was reported by Raymond James on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 95.00 expecting NXRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.42% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NexPoint Residential (NXRT)?

A

The stock price for NexPoint Residential (NYSE: NXRT) is $83.76 last updated Today at 8:43:22 PM.

Q

Does NexPoint Residential (NXRT) pay a dividend?

A

The next NexPoint Residential (NXRT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) reporting earnings?

A

NexPoint Residential’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is NexPoint Residential (NXRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NexPoint Residential.

Q

What sector and industry does NexPoint Residential (NXRT) operate in?

A

NexPoint Residential is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.