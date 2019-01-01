QQQ
Range
18.44 - 18.84
Vol / Avg.
151.7K/154.5K
Div / Yield
1.49/8.00%
52 Wk
18.6 - 23.79
Mkt Cap
873.1M
Payout Ratio
92.76
Open
18.76
P/E
11.28
Shares
47.3M
Outstanding
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorporated is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of preferred securities.

Flaherty & Crumrine Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flaherty & Crumrine (FFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Flaherty & Crumrine's (FFC) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Flaherty & Crumrine (FFC) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Flaherty & Crumrine (FFC)?

A

The stock price for Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) is $18.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flaherty & Crumrine (FFC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Flaherty & Crumrine (FFC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-23.

Q

When is Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE:FFC) reporting earnings?

A

Flaherty & Crumrine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Flaherty & Crumrine (FFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flaherty & Crumrine.

Q

What sector and industry does Flaherty & Crumrine (FFC) operate in?

A

Flaherty & Crumrine is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.