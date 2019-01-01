GigaMedia Ltd is a publisher of online games. It has only one reportable segment, Digital Entertainment service. Digital Entertainment service business operates a portfolio of online games, primarily targeting online game players across Europe, Asia, including Greater China and Southeast Asia. The company's portfolio of online games includes predominantly PC-based, non-cash gambling or casino casual games, including MahJong and various card and table games. The company's product lines include MahJong, AkaSeka, Yume 100, Fun Vegas, and others. The company operates in Taiwan and Hong Kong.